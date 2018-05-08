NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Data Loss Prevention



The global DLP market provides cloud and network-based solutions for devices such as mobile devices, laptops, and USB drivers. It also helps enterprises to comply with internal policies, achieve government's regulatory policies, and prevent disclosure of sensitive data.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global data loss prevention market to grow at a CAGR of 23.78% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data loss prevention market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Data Loss Prevention Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Digital Guardian

• GTB Technologies

• McAfee

• Raytheon (Forcepoint)

• Symantec



Market driver

• Growing use of cloud for data storage

Market challenge

• Issues with deployment of DLP solution

Market trend

• Use of IT analytics for preventing data loss

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



