Global Data Monetization Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by Component, Data Type, Business Function, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical & Region

The "Data Monetization Market by Component (Tools and Services), Data Type, Business Function, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail and Telecom) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data monetization market is expected to grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.12 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period, due to the growing usage of external data sources, advanced analytics, and visualization techniques to make insightful decisions from a large pool of data.
In addition, the increasing volume and variety of business data is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, enterprises consider data monetization tool as an important part of creating insights from a large volume of data to improve the operational efficiency of organizations.
Rapidly changing competitive scenarios have encouraged enterprises to adopt data monetization tools to improve their operational efficiencies. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical has a plethora of data that is gathered from various sources, such as capital markets, insurance, asset management, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and online transactions.
The ability to identify customer spending patterns and offer personalized products is expected to drive the demand for data monetization tools in the BFSI industry vertical. These are some of the key aspects that have contributed to the large-scale adoption of data monetization tools by the BFSI industry vertical. The BFSI industry vertical has been a major contributor, in terms of the revenue generated, in the data monetization market.
The customer data type segment is estimated to dominate the data monetization market in 2018. Customer data contains critical information pertaining to clients/customers, which helps organizations govern their operations and formulate their business plans. Customer data helps companies understand the buying patterns of customers and their decisions related to a product's design and pricing, with which companies can customize their product/service for their customers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Monetization Market
4.2 Market By Component
4.3 Market By Deployment Type
4.4 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions (2018)
4.5 Market By Organization Size
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of External Data Sources
5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making
5.2.1.4 Increasing Volume and Variety of Business Data
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 The Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies
5.2.2.2 Organizational Capabilities and Culture
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights From A Pool of Data
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of AI for Data Processing
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Privacy and Security Aspects
5.2.4.2 Increasing Complexities in Data Structures
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Data Monetization Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Telecommunication
5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Media and Entertainment
5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: BFSI
5.3.1.4 Use Case 4: Automobile
5.3.1.5 Use Case 5: Telecommunication
6 Data Monetization Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tools
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.3 Implementation
7 Market By Data Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Customer Data
7.3 Product Data
7.4 Financial Data
7.5 Supplier Data
8 Data Monetization Market, By Business Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sales and Marketing
8.3 Supply Chain Management
8.4 Operations
8.5 Finance
8.6 Others
9 Market By Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10 Data Monetization Market, By Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11 Data Monetization Market, By Industry Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3 Telecom
11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
11.5 Media and Entertainment
11.6 Government and Defense
11.7 Manufacturing
11.8 Transportation and Logistics
11.9 Energy and Utilities
11.10 Healthcare
11.11 Others
12 Data Monetization Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 United States
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 United Kingdom
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Australia and New Zealand
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 Singapore
12.4.5 Rest of APAC
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
12.5.2 United Arab Emirates
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.4 Rest of Mea
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.2 Mexico
12.6.3 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 New Product Launches/Upgradations
13.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
13.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 1010data
14.3 Accenture
14.4 Adastra
14.5 ALC
14.6 Cisco
14.7 Dawex Systems
14.8 Elevondata
14.9 Emu Analytics
14.10 Gemalto
14.11 Google
14.12 IBM
14.13 Iconnectiva
14.14 Infosys
14.15 Mahindra Comviva
14.16 Monetize Solutions
14.17 Narrative
14.18 NESS
14.19 NETSCOUT
14.20 Openwave Mobility
14.21 Optiva
14.22 Paxata
14.23 Reltio
14.24 SAP
14.25 SAS
14.26 Virtusa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nls74p/global_data?w=5
