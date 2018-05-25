Global Data Monetization Market 2018-2023 - Analysis by Component, Data Type, Business Function, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical & Region

The data monetization market is expected to grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.12 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period, due to the growing usage of external data sources, advanced analytics, and visualization techniques to make insightful decisions from a large pool of data.

In addition, the increasing volume and variety of business data is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, enterprises consider data monetization tool as an important part of creating insights from a large volume of data to improve the operational efficiency of organizations.



Rapidly changing competitive scenarios have encouraged enterprises to adopt data monetization tools to improve their operational efficiencies. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical has a plethora of data that is gathered from various sources, such as capital markets, insurance, asset management, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and online transactions.

The ability to identify customer spending patterns and offer personalized products is expected to drive the demand for data monetization tools in the BFSI industry vertical. These are some of the key aspects that have contributed to the large-scale adoption of data monetization tools by the BFSI industry vertical. The BFSI industry vertical has been a major contributor, in terms of the revenue generated, in the data monetization market.



The customer data type segment is estimated to dominate the data monetization market in 2018. Customer data contains critical information pertaining to clients/customers, which helps organizations govern their operations and formulate their business plans. Customer data helps companies understand the buying patterns of customers and their decisions related to a product's design and pricing, with which companies can customize their product/service for their customers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Monetization Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market By Deployment Type

4.4 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions (2018)

4.5 Market By Organization Size



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of External Data Sources

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making

5.2.1.4 Increasing Volume and Variety of Business Data

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 The Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies

5.2.2.2 Organizational Capabilities and Culture

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights From A Pool of Data

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of AI for Data Processing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Privacy and Security Aspects

5.2.4.2 Increasing Complexities in Data Structures

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Data Monetization Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Telecommunication

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Media and Entertainment

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: BFSI

5.3.1.4 Use Case 4: Automobile

5.3.1.5 Use Case 5: Telecommunication



6 Data Monetization Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tools

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3 Implementation



7 Market By Data Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Customer Data

7.3 Product Data

7.4 Financial Data

7.5 Supplier Data



8 Data Monetization Market, By Business Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sales and Marketing

8.3 Supply Chain Management

8.4 Operations

8.5 Finance

8.6 Others



9 Market By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Data Monetization Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Data Monetization Market, By Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Telecom

11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.5 Media and Entertainment

11.6 Government and Defense

11.7 Manufacturing

11.8 Transportation and Logistics

11.9 Energy and Utilities

11.10 Healthcare

11.11 Others



12 Data Monetization Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 United States

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 United Kingdom

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Australia and New Zealand

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 Singapore

12.4.5 Rest of APAC

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

12.5.2 United Arab Emirates

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Rest of Mea

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.2 Mexico

12.6.3 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Launches/Upgradations

13.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

13.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 1010data

14.3 Accenture

14.4 Adastra

14.5 ALC

14.6 Cisco

14.7 Dawex Systems

14.8 Elevondata

14.9 Emu Analytics

14.10 Gemalto

14.11 Google

14.12 IBM

14.13 Iconnectiva

14.14 Infosys

14.15 Mahindra Comviva

14.16 Monetize Solutions

14.17 Narrative

14.18 NESS

14.19 NETSCOUT

14.20 Openwave Mobility

14.21 Optiva

14.22 Paxata

14.23 Reltio

14.24 SAP

14.25 SAS

14.26 Virtusa



