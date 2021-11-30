Global Data Monetization Platform Markets Report 2021: AI and Digital Advertising Emerging as Critical Elements for Telcos to Create Differentiation

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Monetization Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research examines the importance of data monetization to drive growth opportunities across various industry verticals.

The report identifies 4 channels to provide a clear understanding of the business processes and evolution of data across the value chain with focus on data bartering, data brokering, insights bartering, and business intelligence.

Among all industry verticals, telcos are uniquely positioned to monetize consumer data and increase business revenue.

Large telcos are emerging as value-added solutions providers to progress beyond connectivity and stay competitive, moving up the value chain and offering advertising and media solutions by monetizing consumer data.

The report highlights digital platforms and services as key components of the data monetization space. Insights-as-a-service is expected to emerge as the data monetization model of the future. Offering insights and adding predictive AI and business intelligence layers will be fundamental to product differentiation in the data monetization strategy.

The study also identifies data security and privacy, location data, and digital data monetization platforms as growth opportunity areas for technology vendors and enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Monetization Platform Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Insights

2. Growth Environment

Data Monetization Opportunity in the Data Value Chain

Data Monetization Models

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Why Data Monetization Platforms

Key Considerations

Trend 1 - Emergence of Digital Marketplaces for Data Monetization

Trend 2 - Cloud-based Data Monetization Products for Computing and Storage Power

Trend 3 - Embedded AI-based Analytics Adding Value to Data Monetization Platforms

4. Data Monetization Opportunities by Industry Vertical

Data Monetization in the Utility Industry

Data Monetization in the Payments Industry

Data Monetization in the Healthcare Industry

Data Monetization in the Mobility Industry

Data Monetization in the Retail Industry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis for Telecom Services Providers in Data Monetization

Telecoms Opportunity to Monetize Consumer Data

Redefining the Digital Advertising Value Chain to Monetize Data

Examples of Telecoms with Digital Advertising Arms

Data Monetization Platform Services for B2B2C Customers

Data Monetization Platforms Creating Value for B2B Customers

Telecoms Use Case-based Solutions for Enterprises

Examples of Telecoms Use Case-based Solutions

6. Way Forward and Companies to Watch

Insights as a Service - Data Monetization Model of the Future

Company to Watch - Pelatro

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Security and Privacy Critical to Monetize Data

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Vendors to Leverage Location Data to Monetize Data and Assets

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Data Monetization Platforms

