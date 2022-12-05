Global Data Resiliency Market to Reach $90.05 Billion by 2030 on the Back of AI and Big Data Advances

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Resiliency Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data resiliency market size is expected to reach USD 90.05 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technologies has transformed the business landscape across the globe. Enterprises are now able to manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data more efficiently with the help of these technologies. This, in turn, is driving the demand for data resiliency solutions and services.

Also, increasing privacy issues are further propelling the data resiliency market growth.



The need for data resiliency arises due to the increasing dependency on digital information and online transactions. Data resiliency is a backup and disaster recovery technique that helps protect valuable digital information from being lost or corrupted. In case of any disasters such as power failure, hardware failure, or software failure, data resiliency provides a reliable backup of the data so that it can be retrieved easily.



Currently, the use of cloud-based data storage solutions is increasing rapidly due to the advantages offered by these solutions such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility. Cloud-based data storage solutions provide an off-site location for storing data, which helps organizations to protect their critical data from any disasters. Moreover, cloud-based data storage solutions offer pay-as-you-go pricing models, which helps organizations to save on upfront investment costs.



Data recovery is an important part of data resiliency. Data resiliency is the ability of a system to maintain its availability and performance in the face of unexpected conditions, such as power outages, network failures, and natural disasters. Data centers must be designed with data resiliency in mind to ensure that they can withstand these types of events without losing data or experiencing downtime.



There are a number of factors that contribute to data resiliency, including redundant components, failover capabilities, and robust backup and recovery procedures. Data centers must have all of these elements in place to ensure that they can keep their systems up and running in the event of an unexpected outage.



Many firms already have a data resiliency strategy in place, and they are always looking for ways to improve it. The key is to have a comprehensive understanding of the importance of data resiliency and how to protect against various threats.





Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Growth in Data Generated from Varied Sources

Increasing Privacy Concerns and Need for Data Security

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Data Backup and Recovery Solutions

Adoption of Operational Excellence and Data Quality Management Solutions

Market Restraints

Availability of Open-Source Alternatives

Management of Unstructured Data

For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented the data resiliency market based on component, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Solutions

Data Backup & Recovery

Data Archiving & E-Discovery

Disaster Recovery

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium size Enterprise

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Data Resiliency Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Data Resiliency Market by Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Data Resiliency Market by Deployment Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Data Resiliency Market by Organization Size Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Data Resiliency Market by End-Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Data Resiliency Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Acronis International GmbH

Asigra Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Carbonite Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NetApp

CenturyLink

Micro Focus

Commvault

