Global Data Warehouse Management Software Industry

Data Warehouse Management Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.9%. Purchasing Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2025, Purchasing Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$440.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$446.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Purchasing Management will reach a market size of US$663.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Astera Software; BackOffice Associates; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IBM Corporation; Informatica Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAS Institute, Inc.; Software AG; Teradata Corporation; Vertica







