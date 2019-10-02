Global Data Warehouse Management Software Industry
Data Warehouse Management Software market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.9%. Purchasing Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2025, Purchasing Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$440.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$446.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Purchasing Management will reach a market size of US$663.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Astera Software; BackOffice Associates; Dell Technologies, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; IBM Corporation; Informatica Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAS Institute, Inc.; Software AG; Teradata Corporation; Vertica
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Warehouse Management Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
ASTERA SOFTWARE
BACKOFFICE ASSOCIATES
DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
INFORMATICA CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAS INSTITUTE, INC.
SOFTWARE AG
TERADATA CORPORATION
HP VERTICA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
