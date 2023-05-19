Global Database Monitoring Software Market Report 2023: Increase in Data Generation is Expected Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Database Monitoring Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global database monitoring software market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2022 to $1.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The database monitoring software market is expected to grow to $3.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Database monitoring software is a tool or application that is designed to monitor database management systems. This software takes a multi-pronged approach to database speed optimization and offers methods to improve database structure. It is used to help organizations track, optimize and diagnose the performance of their database applications.



The main components of database monitoring software are software and services. Software refers to applications, scripts, and programs that run on a device. The deployment includes cloud or SaaS, and on-premises, thar are used in large enterprises and SMEs. The various end users include banks and financial institutes, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, retail, and others.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the database monitoring software market. Major companies operating in the database monitoring software market are focused on developing new technological solutions using Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud computing to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an India-based IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, launched the TCS ADD suite, an agile and intuitive risk-based monitoring solution for clinical trials, that promotes intelligent decision making, increased compliance and enhanced study efficacy.

The new risk-based monitoring tool enables biopharmaceutical companies and related companies to identify site risks through advanced statistical algorithms and drive intelligent data-driven decisions. The data science-driven risk-based monitoring solution accurately predicts outcomes related to site workload and risks and allows stakeholders to develop proactive monitoring strategies.



North America was the largest region in the database monitoring software market in 2022. The regions covered in the database monitoring software report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the database monitoring software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



An increase in data generation is expected to propel the growth of the database monitoring software market going forward. Data generation refers to the generation of datasets, which are intended to be further processed in a database. Database monitoring software enables the user to quickly handle enormous amounts of data generated, resulting in quicker insights and the capacity to stay one step ahead of the competition.

