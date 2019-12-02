Global Dating Apps Market, By Age (18-25 years, 26-34 years, 35-50 years, & above 50 years), By Gender (Male, Female), By Subscription (Annually, Quarterly, Monthly, & Weekly), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829173/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global dating apps market is expected to surpass $ 8.4 billion by 2024. Online dating comprises online services that offer a platform on which its members can flirt, chat or fall in love. In contrast to matchmaking services, online dating focuses on casual contacting and easy flirting among its members. The users normally carry out the search on their own. While doing so, they can apply search filters about criteria such as age, location and other attributes.



Increasing proliferation of smartphones and rise in internet penetration are the key factors driving the online dating apps market.Additionally, significant increase in the number of singles globally, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific is expected to spur the growth of market during forecast period.



Furthermore, dating apps are quick, convenient and easy to use. Moreover, dating apps take less effort than online dating and even one can limit who contacts them by indicating their interests, thereby further fueling consumer adoption.



The global dating apps market is segmented based on age, gender, subscription, company and region.Based on age, the market can be fragmented into 18-25 years, 26-34 years, 35-50 years and above 50 years.



The 18-25 years segment is projected to dominate the market since this is the ideal age when people start looking for a partner.Based on gender, the market can be divided into male and female.



The male population dominates the market as the females generally hesitate in using such platforms for finding their ideal match. Based on subscription, the free version dominates the market since they have more users as compared to the premium ones.



Regionally, the dating apps market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region is the fastest growing region in the overall dating apps market.



The major players operating in the dating apps market are Match Group, Inc. (OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, and Match.com), Badoo, eHarmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, FTW & Co (Happn), , Spark Networks, Inc., The Meet Group, Inc., Zoosk Inc., RSVP.com.au Pty. Ltd., The League and others. Major companies are developing new features in their in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2018, Badoo, one of the key players in the online dating services market, announced the addition of live video chat feature to its apps that gives its user a chance to talk face-to-face. Hence, adoption of technology is one of the most influential trends in the online dating services market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global dating apps market.

• To classify and forecast global dating apps market based on preference, age, gender, subscription, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global dating apps market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dating apps market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global dating apps market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Dating apps service providers and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to dating apps

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dating apps market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Age:

o 18-25 years

o 26-34 years

o 35-50 years

o above 50 years

• Market, By Gender:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By Subscription:

o Premium Annually

o Premium Monthly

o Non-Premium

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dating apps market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829173/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

