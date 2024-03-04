Global Daylight Market Report 2024: Surge in Sustainable Building Practices and Advanced Roof Light Installations Projected to Drive Growth from 2023-2028

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Daylight Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals that the global daylight market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. An in-depth analysis provided in the publication explores the various drivers, opportunities, and challenges shaping the daylight industry across different regions and sectors.

In the realm of architectural advancements, the integration of roof lights in commercial spaces is gaining momentum due to their role in harnessing natural light. Their use goes beyond traditional industrial settings, as residential buildings also embrace this trend to achieve energy efficiency, comfort, and sustainability. Contemporary designs prioritize roof lights to align with energy conservation objectives and the rising demand for green buildings. The daylight market's expansion is further fueled by the increasing focus on sustainable and green building practices, with energy efficiency taking center stage in new construction projects.

Despite the promising outlook, the industry faces constraints, chiefly the initial high investment costs required for installing high-performance daylighting systems. Nevertheless, long-term energy savings and improved working environments substantiate these costs over time, highlighting the importance of strategic design in market growth.

This comprehensive market report segments the global daylight market by product, installation, end-user, and distribution channel:

, curtain walls, and skylights constitute the products segment, with windows leading the market, spurred by significant investments in residential and commercial construction. The installation category is spearheaded by the replacement segment, reflecting the trend in homeowners and businesses upgrading to daylight systems for lower energy consumption and enhanced natural ambiance.

command a dominant position in the daylight market, driven by global population growth and supportive government measures for housing sector expansion. Offline distribution channels continue to be the predominant mode of product sales in the daylight market, with B2B supermarkets and hypermarkets playing a critical role.

Geographic Insights into the Daylight Market

The geographical analysis of the daylight market points to a noticeable adoption of daylight systems in residential and commercial constructions across various global regions. Europe and North America, in particular, are witnessing a significant push towards energy-efficient buildings, propelling the market forward. APAC and Middle East & Africa regions are also poised to contribute to the market's growth, supported by evolving infrastructure and increased urbanization.

Daylight Market: Competitive Landscape

The daylight market landscape is highly competitive, with key players competing on innovation, quality, and technology. Vendors are consistently challenged to refine their value propositions to maintain prominence in the face of rapid technological advancements in the sector.

This research publication provides invaluable insights into the market dynamics and competition, alongside answering crucial questions about the market's size, growth rate, dominant regions, key trends, and players. It serves as an essential resource for stakeholders and investors seeking to navigate the complexities of the global daylight market and spot opportunities for growth and investment.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Installation of Roof Lights for Commercial Spaces

Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency

Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Growing Number of Smart & Self-Sustainable Homes

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Sustainable and Green Buildings

Rapid Urbanization

Increase in New Construction and Remodeling Projects

Rising Demand for Photovoltaic Technology

Market Restraints

Low Awareness and Limited Education

High Cost of Installation

Industry Overview

Objectives of Daylighting Systems

Environmental Benefits

Applications of Daylight

Future Growth Prospects

Raw Material Insights

Parameters Influencing Daylight Performance

Climate

Latitude

Obstructions and Reflections on Site

Building Design

Windows and Skylights

Fenestration Design

Challenges & Growth Strategies

Challenges

Growth Strategies

Impact of Construction Industry

Global Economic Scenario

Value Chain Analysis

Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

Applications

