Global DC Distribution Network Markets, 2021-2026 - Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of DC Distribution Network

Global DC Distribution Network Market to Reach US$15.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for DC Distribution Network estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

DC power is emerging to become a standard for electricity distribution infrastructure in several applications, and is likely to take the place of AC.

The presence of DC distribution network in a number of low-to-high voltage applications is among the major drivers of the direct current distribution market. Moreover, factors such as the growing renewable energy sector, compatibility of DC distribution with battery storage devices, and the advantages of DC distribution over AC distribution, including power sharing between power systems with varied frequencies, are expected to drive growth of the market.

The DC distribution network is an important aspect for the future of smart grids. As such, the popularity of flexible DC distribution network in the power industry is due to its higher reliability, reduced energy losses, and lower construction and integration costs. The increase in the number of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), is also anticipated to boost market prospects.

Further, there are also initiatives focused on improved energy access and telecom towers in the developing regions, by building new DC distribution networks in areas where an incumbent AC infrastructure is not present.



The rising demand for electricity and the growing share of renewable energy in the overall generation mix coupled with rapidly aging infrastructure are driving need to increase investments into power grid infrastructure, which will present potential for growth in the DC distribution network market.

However, the market faces some common challenges that include an innovation gap in the service of electricity in the medium voltage level in the range of 240V to 400V that is required for several microgrids as well as building-scale nanogrids; open grid architectures that could enable integration of the growing diversity of resources that are being plugged increasingly into retail power grids; and a lack of standards.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

The DC Distribution Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

DC distribution systems feature the potential to make power available to greater number of applications and larger areas and meet the increasing need for power in the Asia Pacific region.

Other major trends driving Asia Pacific's DC distribution network market include the mismatch between demand location and renewable source, growing demand for DC-dependent infrastructure, and higher distribution efficiency of DC distribution network.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electricity Demand

Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Distribution Equipment and Network

An Introduction to DC Distribution Network

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EVs Fast Charging Systems: A Key Segment Driving Growth

Regional Analysis

China : Way Ahead of the Competition

: Way Ahead of the Competition Europe : A Major DC Distribution Network Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advantages of Using DC Electricity

DC Holds Potential to Supplant AC

AC vs DC

Functioning of DC Generators

Increasing Demand for DC Energy

DC for Battery Storage

Growing Emphasis on DC R&D

Digitization of Energy Favors Growth of Energy Distribution Market

Power T&D (Transmission and Distribution) Grids Trends Bode Well for DC Distribution Network Systems

Rising Investments in Smart Grids Drives Growth

Electricity Demand Patterns to Enhance Demand

Pandemic Impact on Electric Power Sector

Move Towards Sustainability Bodes Well

Role of DC in Data Centers

Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of DC Distribution Network

Demographic Trends and Urbanization to Drive Demand

