Global DC Torque Tool Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

DC Torque Tool market worldwide is projected to grow by US$705.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.2%. Handheld Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Handheld Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798331/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$26.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Handheld Tools will reach a market size of US$127.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$189.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apex Tool Group; Atlas Copco AB; ESTIC Corporation; GEDORE Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG; Hilti Corporation; Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Makita Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd.; Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798331/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

DC Torque Tool Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: DC Torque Tool Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: DC Torque Tool Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: DC Torque Tool Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Handheld Tools (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Handheld Tools (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Handheld Tools (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Fixtured Tools (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fixtured Tools (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fixtured Tools (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Transducer Control (Control System) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Transducer Control (Control System) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Transducer Control (Control System) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Current Control (Control System) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Current Control (Control System) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Current Control (Control System) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US DC Torque Tool Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: DC Torque Tool Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: DC Torque Tool Market in the United States by Control

System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown

by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: DC Torque Tool Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Canadian DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Review by

Control System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: DC Torque Tool Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for DC Torque Tool: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 29: DC Torque Tool Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for DC Torque Tool: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: DC Torque Tool Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese DC Torque Tool Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese DC Torque Tool Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Chinese DC Torque Tool Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Control System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese DC Torque Tool Market by Control System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European DC Torque Tool Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 40: European DC Torque Tool Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: DC Torque Tool Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European DC Torque Tool Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: DC Torque Tool Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2018-2025

Table 47: DC Torque Tool Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: DC Torque Tool Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French DC Torque Tool Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: French DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: DC Torque Tool Market in France by Control System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French DC Torque Tool Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 54: French DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: DC Torque Tool Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: German DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: DC Torque Tool Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 60: German DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian DC Torque Tool Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian DC Torque Tool Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Italian DC Torque Tool Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Control System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian DC Torque Tool Market by Control System:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for DC Torque Tool: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: DC Torque Tool Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for DC Torque Tool: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control

System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: DC Torque Tool Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis

by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Spanish DC Torque Tool Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: DC Torque Tool Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Spanish DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish DC Torque Tool Historic Market Review by

Control System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: DC Torque Tool Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: DC Torque Tool Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 81: Russian DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Russian DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: DC Torque Tool Market in Russia by Control System: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2018-2025

Table 89: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Control System: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown

by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: DC Torque Tool Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: DC Torque Tool Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: DC Torque Tool Market in Asia-Pacific by Control

System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 100: DC Torque Tool Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Australian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Australian DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: DC Torque Tool Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 106: Indian DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Indian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: DC Torque Tool Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Indian DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Review by

Control System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: DC Torque Tool Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: DC Torque Tool Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: South Korean DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: DC Torque Tool Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: DC Torque Tool Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 117: DC Torque Tool Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for DC Torque Tool:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for DC Torque Tool:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Control System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific DC Torque Tool Market Share

Analysis by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American DC Torque Tool Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 125: DC Torque Tool Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Latin American DC Torque Tool Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Latin American DC Torque Tool Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American DC Torque Tool Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American DC Torque Tool Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Control System for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American DC Torque Tool Market by Control

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: DC Torque Tool Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Argentinean DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Argentinean DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2018-2025

Table 137: DC Torque Tool Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: DC Torque Tool Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: DC Torque Tool Market in Brazil by Control System:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian DC Torque Tool Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: DC Torque Tool Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mexican DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: DC Torque Tool Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control System

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America DC Torque Tool Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Latin America DC Torque Tool Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America DC Torque Tool Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System:

2018 to 2025

Table 155: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Latin America by

Control System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America DC Torque Tool Market Share

Breakdown by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: DC Torque Tool Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: The Middle East DC Torque Tool Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: The Middle East DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: The Middle East DC Torque Tool Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: DC Torque Tool Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East DC Torque Tool Historic Market by

Control System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: DC Torque Tool Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Control System for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for DC Torque Tool: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: DC Torque Tool Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Iranian DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Market for DC Torque Tool: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Control System for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: DC Torque Tool Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian DC Torque Tool Market Share Analysis by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 173: DC Torque Tool Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Israeli DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Control System: 2018-2025

Table 176: DC Torque Tool Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Control System: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian DC Torque Tool Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Saudi Arabian DC Torque Tool Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian DC Torque Tool Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Control System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: DC Torque Tool Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian DC Torque Tool Market by Control

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: DC Torque Tool Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: United Arab Emirates DC Torque Tool Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: DC Torque Tool Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: DC Torque Tool Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Control System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates DC Torque Tool Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 189: DC Torque Tool Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Rest of Middle East DC Torque Tool Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Middle East DC Torque Tool Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: DC Torque Tool Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Control

System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East DC Torque Tool Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Control System: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East DC Torque Tool Market Share

Breakdown by Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 196: African DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: DC Torque Tool Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 198: African DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African DC Torque Tool Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Control System: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: DC Torque Tool Market in Africa by Control System: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African DC Torque Tool Market Share Breakdown by

Control System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



APEX TOOL GROUP

ATLAS COPCO AB

ESTIC CORPORATION

GEDORE WERKZEUGFABRIK GMBH & CO. KG

HILTI CORPORATION

HITACHI KOKI CO.

INGERSOLL-RAND PLC

MAKITA CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES

URYU SEISAKU, LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798331/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

