Global DCS Industry
Feb 07, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$231.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$192.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$263.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Azbil Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Metso Corporation; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Toshiba International Corporation; Yokogawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Robust Growth Projected for DCS Market
Critical Importance of Automation in Modern Industrial
Environments: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of DCS
Market
Wide Ranging Benefits of Automated Process Control Compel DCS
Deployments
DCS Market Stands to Gain from Emerging Industry 4.0, the New
Industrial Automation Concept
Global Competitor Market Shares
DCS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Improvements Widen Scope & Span of DCS
Software: Largest Product Category
Cloud-based DCS-as-a-Service Likely to Drive Massive Growth in
Overall DCS Market
Oil & Gas: Largest Consumer of DCS Technology
Emphasis on Infrastructure Automation Intensifies Uptake of Oil &
Gas DCS Solutions
Steady Uptrend in World E&P CAPEX Favors Market Expansion
World E&P CAPEX by Region and Type of Company for the Years
2017, 2018 and 2019
Breakdown of World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type for the
Years 2017 and 2040
Power Industry Leverages DCS to Deploy Complex Control Systems
Abundant Opportunities for DCS in Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical: A Niche End-Use Sector
Mining Entities Rely on DCS to Improve Operations
DCS Extends a Handy Tool for Wastewater Facilities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
AZBIL CORPORATION
EMERSON ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HITACHI LTD.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
METSO CORPORATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
