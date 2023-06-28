Global De-icing Agents Market Report 2023: Rising Levels of Ecological Imbalance Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "De-Icing Agents Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global de-icing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2023-2030.

This report on global de-icing agents market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global de-icing agents market by segmenting the market based on product type, form, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the de-icing agents market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Aero-Sense

Clariant AG

D.W. Davies & Co. Inc

Hawkins Inc

Inland Technologies

Kilfrost Limited

LNT Group Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V

Proviron Holding NV

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Levels of Ecological Imbalance

Growing Adoption of Numerous Maintenance Programs in Railway Sector

Challenges

Fluctuating Costs

Environmental Concerns Towards the Negative Impact of Chemical-Based De-icing Agents

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Propylene Glycol

Road Salt

Sodium Chloride

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Potassium Chloride

Other

by Form

Solid

Liquid

by Application

Airway

Highway

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h96sev

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets