Global De-icing Agents Market Report 2023: Rising Levels of Ecological Imbalance Drives Growth

The global de-icing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Aero-Sense
- Clariant AG
- D.W. Davies & Co. Inc
- Hawkins Inc
- Inland Technologies
- Kilfrost Limited
- LNT Group Limited
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V
- Proviron Holding NV
- The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Levels of Ecological Imbalance
- Growing Adoption of Numerous Maintenance Programs in Railway Sector
Challenges
- Fluctuating Costs
- Environmental Concerns Towards the Negative Impact of Chemical-Based De-icing Agents
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Propylene Glycol
- Road Salt
- Sodium Chloride
- Calcium Chloride
- Magnesium Chloride
- Potassium Chloride
- Other
by Form
- Solid
- Liquid
by Application
- Airway
- Highway
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
