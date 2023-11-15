Global De-oiled Lecithin Markets Report 2023-2028: Clean-Label Products and Rising Demand for Natural Food Additives Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global De-oiled Lecithin Market by Source (Soybean, Sunflower, Rapeseed & Canola, Eggs), Nature (Non-GMO, GMO), Form (Powder, Granules), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Industrial, Healthcare Products) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global de-oiled lecithin market is projected to grow from USD 220 million in 2023 to USD 321 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for natural additives in food and beverage products, growing consumption of healthy diets with low-fat content and low calories, and rising acceptance of sunflower de-oiled lecithin for its natural taste and smell. De-oiled lecithin, a type of lecithin with almost no oil, is known for its numerous nutritional benefits.

This research report categorizes the de-oiled lecithin market by Source, Nature, Form, Application, and Region, providing detailed information on the major factors influencing market growth such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of key industry players, covering their business overview, solutions, services, and key strategies like contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers, and acquisitions.

In terms of regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023. The market in this region is growing due to factors like increasing soybean cultivation in countries such as China and India, export opportunities to Europe, and rising consumption of healthy foods and cosmetic products in Japan and South Korea.

Prominent companies in the de-oiled lecithin market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Bunge Limited (US), IMCD Group B.V. (US), and Fismer Lecithin (Germany), among others. The market report provides insights into the company types, designations, and regional presence of these key players.

Following the company analysis, the report delves into market segments. The non-GMO segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, primarily due to its increasing use as a natural emulsifier in confectionery, pharmaceutical formulations, and cosmetics. In the application segment, the food and beverage segment is projected to dominate the market share, spurred by rising consumer awareness of healthy diets and the use of de-oiled lecithin in various food products.

