Global Death Care Services Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Death Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global death care services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global death care services market is expected to grow from $103.93 billion in 2020 to $109.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $147.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the death care services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Death Care Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider death care services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The death care services market section of the report gives context. It compares the death care services market with other segments of the personal services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, death care services indicators comparison.

Major companies in the death care services market include Service Corporation International (SCI); Nirvana Asia Ltd and Fu Shou Yuan International Group.



The death care services market consists of sales of death care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that prepare the dead for burial or interment, conduct funerals, operate sites or structures reserved for the interment of human or animals remains, and/or cremate the dead. The death care services market is segmented into funeral homes and funeral services; and cemeteries and crematories.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global death care services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global death care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global death care services market.



Death care service companies are increasingly using the alkaline hydrolysis method for disposing of corpses. Alkaline hydrolysis is a chemical process for the disposal of human remains using sodium hydroxide and heat. The method uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to reduce a body to components of liquid and bone. Bone fragments are retained and dried into a substance which is similar to cremated ashes. The liquid by-product of alkaline hydrolysis is a non-toxic solution that is disposed through the sewage system. As of August 2019, 19 states in the United States of America have legalized practice of alkaline hydrolysis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Death Care Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Death Care Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Death Care Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Death Care Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Death Care Services Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Death Care Services



9. Death Care Services Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Death Care Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Death Care Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Death Care Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Death Care Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Death Care Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation by Arrangement

11.3. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation by Mode



12. Death Care Services Market Metrics

12.1. Death Care Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Death Care Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Death Care Services Market



14. Western Europe Death Care Services Market



15. Eastern Europe Death Care Services Market



16. North America Death Care Services Market



17. South America Death Care Services Market



18. Middle East Death Care Services Market



19. Africa Death Care Services Market



20. Death Care Services Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Service Corporation International (SCI)

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Nirvana Asia Ltd

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Fu Shou Yuan International Group

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4.

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5.

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Death Care Services Market



22. Market Background: Personal Services Market

22.1. Personal Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Personal Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Personal Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Personal Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Personal Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Death Care Services Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Death Care Services Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Death Care Services Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axcejn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

