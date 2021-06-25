Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Death Care Services Market to Reach $152.8 Billion by 2026

The death industry which for decades has been notoriously difficult to disrupt with new technologies is now rapidly transforming under the pressure exerted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funerals in the COVID-19 era have become a low key affair and are sparsely attended which is unpreceded in most communities where until now funerals have been a social event. Covid-19 accelerated digital transformation across various industries as businesses had to move their operations online and staff remote. Live streaming of funeral services will be future even beyond the pandemic. Livestreaming of funeral services which until now was adopted to bridge the gap for friends and relatives who cannot make it to the funeral, is now witnessing accelerated adoption to meet social distancing protocols and norms. Also, with 4G and 5G technologies providing high speed internet access with robust bandwidth capabilities the traditional bottleneck associated with the variability of non-hardwired internet connections causing streaming issues is now effectively eliminated. Drive-by funerals in the United States is also growing in popularity with funeral homes setting up funeral services in parking lots where cars can drive by and pay their last respects. Given the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus and lack of a viable vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus, the ensuing rise in death toll is creating new opportunities for cadaver bags. In compliance with the recommendations of WHO concerning mortuary care and post-mortem examination, leak-proof cadaver bags or body bags are expected to witness high demand in storage and transportation of COVID-19 positive dead bodies from isolation area to a morgue, crematorium or burial.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$115.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$152.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$103.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.4% share of the global Death Care Services market. As the pandemic spread from urban cities to rural communities, not only hospitals but funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories are also being overwhelmed. The pandemic is changing the rule of the game forcing funeral homes to modify their business models. With remote viewing growing demand, funeral homes are increasingly livestreaming the funeral, and or uploading a recording of the service to their website shortly after with a hyperlink prominently displayed in the obituary.

The U.S. Market is estimated at $41.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18 Billion by 2026

The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.92% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

