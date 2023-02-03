Global Debt Collection Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Law Firms Reinforce Collection Procedure with Debt Collection Software

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Debt Collection Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Debt Collection Software estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Debt Collection Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -

Adtec Software Ltd.

Advantage Software Factory ( Romania )

) Agreeya Solutions, Inc.

Ameyo (Drishti-Soft)

Arvato

Chetu Inc.

Coface

CSS Impact

Debtrak Pty. Ltd.

Experian PLC

EXUS

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

FIS

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Katabat

Kuhlekt Pty Ltd

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Pamar Systems Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Quantrax Corporation, Inc.

SeikoSoft LLC.

Sopra Banking Software SA

Temenos Headquarters SA

Totality Software, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Debt Collection Software: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Debt Collection Software Market

Debt Collection Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Emphasis on Process Automation in Modern Enterprise Creates Fertile Environment for Debt Collection Software Market

Cloud Delivery Model Steps In to Accelerate Market Expansion

Banking and Finance Firms Emerge as Core Consumers of Debt Collection Software

Telecommunication Enterprises Rely on Debt Collection Software to Automate Debt Management Process

Utilities Bank on Debt Collection Software to Augment Collections Operations

Collection & Recovery Agencies Leverage Debt Collection Software to Stay Competitive

Law Firms Reinforce Collection Procedure with Debt Collection Software

Roll Out of New Improved Tools Widens Prospects for Debt Collection Software Market: A Review of Select Recently Launched Debt Collection Software Tools

Katabat Unveils Katabat Engage Debt Collections Software with Integrated ML Capabilities

Apollo Enterprise Solutions Rolls Out TrueCollect Debt Collection Tool

Pacific Collection Group Unleashes New Debt Collection Software

Experian Rolls Out PowerCurve Collections with Analytics Capabilities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbbh4d-collection?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets