Global Debut in an ASC Setting at Surgeon's Point Surgery Center for Moon Surgical's Maestro System

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical, a pioneer in laparoscopic surgical innovation, today announced the first 20 patients successfully treated at an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) using the Maestro™ digital surgical assistant. Surgeon's Point Surgery Center, located in Cedar Park, Texas, is the first ASC in the world to leverage the capabilities of the Maestro System.

Dr. Sashi Ganta and the team of Surgeon's Point Surgery Center.

The initial 20 Maestro procedures included cholecystectomy, gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and lap band removal, performed by Dr. Eric Acheson, Dr. Eric Lough, and Dr. Nancy Marquez, with Dr. Sashi Ganta performing the first Maestro case at the center.

"While we don't have consistent surgical assistants, which adds variability on the case time and experience, Maestro is a reliable assistant; it streamlines case execution and surgical processes," said Dr. Sashi Ganta, bariatric and foregut surgeon at Surgeon's Point. "It is easy to learn and implement and fits well into the highly efficient and demanding set up of an ASC."

The empowering capabilities and straightforward design of Maestro makes it a catalyzing addition to an ASC operating room. The full control delivered over the instrumentation to the surgeon brings predictability and efficiency during the laparoscopic intervention while seamlessly integrating into surgical workflows, optimizing resource utilization and improving economics.

"It is thrilling to witness the talented team at Surgeon's Point make history in the ASC space by bringing Maestro to their patients," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "This milestone showcases Maestro's commercial readiness and unique capability to enhance the surgical practice in Ambulatory Surgery Centers without compromise."

Surgeon's Point Surgery Center opened in January 2024. It was founded by surgeons on a mission to provide the best care to patients, offer freedom and autonomy to surgeons, and optimize the healthcare industry in the greater Austin region. The center is part of the HealthCrest Surgical Partners network, an industry leader in turnkey surgical center management and development.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, is building the OR of the future, one that is efficient, sustainable, and digitalized. The combined power of the transformative Maestro System and the intelligent Maestro Insights empowers healthcare teams to make confident decisions and provide better surgical care for their patients. Founded in 2020, Moon Surgical prides itself on staying nimble, prioritizing innovation, and building a culture of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration among its multi-cultural team members.

