Global Debut: ZHAOWEI's Dexterous Hand is Ready to Shine at CES 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZHAOWEI (Shenzhen ZHAOWEI Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd), a leading innovator in precision micro drive solutions, is proud to announce its participation in CES 2025, the premier global tech event. From January 7 to 10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, ZHAOWEI will unveil its groundbreaking Dexterous Hand, a technological leap forward that is set to redefine the possibilities of robotics and intelligent systems. Designed with unmatched precision and adaptability, the Dexterous Hand achieves independent movement of each finger joint, unlocking unprecedented potential for robotics and intelligent systems.

Visitors to CES 2025 will have the opportunity to witness this breakthrough technology at ZHAOWEI's two exhibit locations:

Main Booth: South Hall 1-30357

Sub Booth: South Hall 3-40433

(15-min by walking between the two)

These exhibits will feature interactive displays, where attendees can experience the Dexterous Hand performing intricate, real-world tasks, showcasing its ability to replicate human-like dexterity.

Dexterous Hand Features and Applications

ZHAOWEI's Dexterous Hand is engineered to mimic the human hand's range of motion with exceptional fidelity. By leveraging ZHAOWEI's proprietary micro drive technologies, it provides an unparalleled combination of precision, flexibility, and performance.

Key Features:

17-20 Degrees of Freedom : A sophisticated combination of parallel and linear motors enables a full range of hand and finger motions for complex and precise operations.

: A sophisticated combination of parallel and linear motors enables a full range of hand and finger motions for complex and precise operations. Independent Joint Movement : Each finger joint operates autonomously, allowing for coordinated and intricate tasks such as gripping, twisting, and object manipulation.

: Each finger joint operates autonomously, allowing for coordinated and intricate tasks such as gripping, twisting, and object manipulation. Human-like Dexterity and Adaptability : Acquired independent motion capability for each finger. Combined with compliant control and force feedback algorithms, it can precisely simulate human hand movements for complex grasping and manipulation.

: Acquired independent motion capability for each finger. Combined with compliant control and force feedback algorithms, it can precisely simulate human hand movements for complex grasping and manipulation. Compact and Lightweight Design : Engineered to fit within the most space-constrained robotic systems, the micro drive systems deliver superior performance without adding bulk.

: Engineered to fit within the most space-constrained robotic systems, the micro drive systems deliver superior performance without adding bulk. Durability and Long Service Life : Built to withstand rigorous usage, these systems maintain their precision and reliability over extended operational periods.

"The Dexterous Hand is a commitment of our company to push the boundaries of robotics," said Li Ping, Vice President of Technology at ZHAOWEI. "Its ability to combine life-like motion with superior precision positions it as a game-changer for industries requiring high levels of dexterity and control."

The Dexterous Hand holds immense potential across various industries, including healthcare, where it can be used in robotic-assisted surgery and rehabilitation devices that require precision and adaptability. In industrial automation, it is valuable for advanced manufacturing tasks that demand delicate handling or assembly of intricate components. Additionally, in consumer robotics, the Dexterous Hand enables service robots to perform everyday tasks with human-like accuracy and finesse.

Supporting Technologies on Display

In addition to the Dexterous Hand, ZHAOWEI will exhibit supporting innovations, including:

6mm-16mm Coreless Motors : Lightweight, efficient motors delivering high performance for a variety of robotic applications.

: Lightweight, efficient motors delivering high performance for a variety of robotic applications. 6mm-19mm Precision Gearboxes: High-torque, low-backlash gear systems designed to enhance robotics and automation systems' efficiency and accuracy.

"At CES 2025, ZHAOWEI aims to showcase the power of micro drive solutions in shaping the future of robotics," said Li Haizhou, Chairman of ZHAOWEI. "The Dexterous Hand is more than a technological innovation—it reflects our vision of smarter, more adaptable machines that improve lives and transform industries."

About ZHAOWEI

Founded in 2001, ZHAOWEI specializes in developing advanced micro drive systems. With over two decades of experience in the field of micro drive, ZHAOWEI's expertise not only lies in providing a wide option of high-performance motors but also in developing tailored drive systems for clients' applications. Known for its relentless commitment to innovation and quality, ZHAOWEI partners with global leaders to deliver technologies that drive progress and enhance human life.

SOURCE ZHAOWEI