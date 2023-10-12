Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Research Report 2023 with Competitive Analysis of Pure-play DCT Vendors, CROs (Enablers/DCT Vendors), & DCT Enablers

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Oct, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decentralized clinical trial (DCT) market has experienced significant growth, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surge in DCT adoption in 2020 was a direct response to the challenges posed by restricted mobility, affecting site investigators, clinical research associates, and patients' ability to participate in trials. This led to a widespread interruption in trial activities worldwide.

To ensure the safety of patients and the continuity of research and development (R&D) activities, many sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) turned to digital tools to support trial operations. These tools included telemedicine, remote source data verification, and sensor/mobile technology-enabled direct data-capture solutions.

Regulatory agencies worldwide have also introduced initiatives and guidelines to promote the large-scale adoption of DCT modalities. Additionally, alliances like the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) are actively working to raise awareness about DCT and drive the uptake of remote trials.

North America has maintained its leadership in the DCT market, primarily due to the strong presence of DCT vendors, CROs, and pharmaceutical sponsors in the region. Europe closely follows, benefiting from a robust infrastructure that supports large-scale DCT adoption.

However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a critical region, with several leading global CROs establishing a significant presence. The region's diversity of patients, treatment-naive populations, and cost advantages make it an attractive destination. The growing reliance on telemedicine and ePharmacy solutions in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive DCT adoption in the next 3 to 5 years.

In the Rest of the World region, the Middle East, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dubai, is gearing up for greater adoption of remote trials. The presence of tech vendors such as Oracle and AWS in the region has facilitated the uptake of eClinical solutions. However, the growth rate in this region may be comparatively slower than in others.

There will be a sustained need for cloud-based platform solutions to support decentralized trials effectively. As a result, CROs are partnering with technology vendors to build decentralized trial capabilities. Furthermore, the adoption of decentralized trials has been boosted by online training modules for patients and secure technology for at-home trial monitoring, including devices, chatbots, and sensors.

Home health services are playing a crucial role in supporting patients with physical disabilities and limited access due to their location, ensuring their participation and retention in clinical trials. Collaborations with home health service providers staffed by nurses trained in portable equipment usage facilitate the smooth implementation of DCT.

CROs are also actively innovating trial enrollment and patient engagement strategies by exploring various channels, including advocacy groups, social media, online physician referral systems, and AI-enabled platforms. This expansion of the DCT ecosystem is driving further adoption and growth in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Growth Opportunity Analysis: Decentralized Clinical Trial Market

2 Scope of Analysis

  • Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Segmentation
  • Growth Metrics
  • Comparison of Traditional and Decentralized Clinical Trials
  • DCT Value Proposition: Achieving Patient Centricity
  • Decentralized Clinical Trials: Pharma Ecosystem
  • Decentralized Clinical Trials: Patient Ecosystem

3 Market Snapshot

  • Market Trend Analysis
  • Evolving DCT Landscape
  • Global DCT Initiatives and Guidelines
  • Implications of DCT Initiatives on the Global DCT Market
  • Implications of DCT Initiatives on Individual Stakeholders
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • DCT: Evolving Vendor Ecosystem

4 Business Model Trends

  • Business Model Trend: Global DCT Market
  • Partnership Trends Driving DCT Business Models
  • Strategic Partnerships in DCT Market

5 Expanding Capabilities with M&As and Platform/Product Launches

  • Key Mergers and Acquisitions
  • New Platform Launches

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Revenue Forecast Analysis, Global

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast: Global
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Phases of Clinical Development
  • Revenue Percentage by Phase of Development
  • Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phases
  • Revenue Share Analysis by Therapy Areas
  • Revenue Share Analysis by Therapy Areas

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Revenue Forecast Analysis, By Regions

  • Revenue Forecast by Regions
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region: DCT Market
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: North America
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis: Rest of World (RoW)

8 Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitor Benchmarking: Pure-play DCT Vendors
  • Competitor Benchmarking: CROs (Enablers/DCT Vendors)
  • Competitor Benchmarking: DCT Enablers
  • Competitor Assessment

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Endpoint Assessment with Digital Biomarkers
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Health Technology (DHT)-enabled Focus on Oncology Trials
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Adopting Partnership-based Approaches for Scaling DCT Capabilities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir2ye2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Streamlining Distribution: Distribution Software Market Report Highlights Omnichannel Retailing and Cloud Adoption as Key Growth Drivers

Streamlining Distribution: Distribution Software Market Report Highlights Omnichannel Retailing and Cloud Adoption as Key Growth Drivers

The "Global Distribution Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global distribution software...
Dimension Stone Market Expects Substantial Growth with a Projected Increase of $1356.91 Million by 2027, Fueled by a 4.44% CAGR

Dimension Stone Market Expects Substantial Growth with a Projected Increase of $1356.91 Million by 2027, Fueled by a 4.44% CAGR

The "Global Dimension Stone Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global dimension stone market is on the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.