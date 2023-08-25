Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Report 2023: A $231.19 Billion Market by 2030, Growing at a Staggering CAGR of 46% - Increasing Adoption of Blockchain and Digitized Financial Services

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decentralized Finance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Blockchain Technology, Smart Contracts), By Application (Payments, Stablecoins), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decentralized finance market size is expected to reach USD 231.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 46.0%

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is experiencing significant growth in terms of revenue attributed to the rapid technological advancements and continuous innovation within the crypto industry. In addition, the market's expansion is propelled by the high level of transparency and real-time settlement capabilities offered by DeFi networks.

In April 2023, Life DeFi, a prominent decentralized finance ecosystem, unveiled its latest collaboration with a Web3 infrastructure provider, Validation Cloud. This strategic partnership aims to empower retail users by enabling them to easily stake their digital assets directly from the Life DeFi Wallet mobile applications. Leveraging the robust validator nodes offered by Validation Cloud, this collaboration ensures a seamless, trustworthy, and secure staking experience for users of the Life DeFi platform.

The rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) will create new business opportunities for traditional banks and other financial service providers in the coming years. As the use cases for decentralized finance expand and gain traction, financial institutions will have the potential to integrate comprehensive solutions.

This could include offering asset securitization and financing to institutional clients within decentralized finance protocols. Furthermore, financial firms may develop specialized services tailored for Web 3.0 enterprises and entrepreneurs, such as compliance solutions, risk management, or insurance underwriting for DeFi protocols.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of decentralized finance platforms gained significant attention as investors sought higher yields amidst historically low-interest rates. These platforms provide services comparable to traditional financial institutions but with less regulatory oversight, making them appealing to investors during the pandemic.

One of the key advantages of DeFi is its decentralized nature, devoid of any central authority, which is expected to unlock new possibilities and opportunities for the market.

Decentralized Finance Market Report Highlights

  • The smart contracts segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Decentralized contracts offer a range of benefits, including transparency, which is inherent in the nature of blockchain technology. Smart contracts, being an integral part of the blockchain, operate with built-in enforcement mechanisms where every transaction and action is recorded and accessible to the public
  • The payments segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of DeFi can be attributed to its disintermediation feature, which effectively reduces payment transaction costs
  • The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast perioddue to its large and tech-savvy population, supportive regulatory frameworks, and established financial centers. These factors create a conducive environment for the region's growth and adoption of DeFi solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.3.1.1. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology
3.3.1.2. Increasing adoption of digitized financial services
3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis
3.3.2.1. Data privacy and regulatory concerns
3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component
4.2.1. Blockchain Technology
4.2.2. Decentralized Applications (dApps)
4.2.3. Smart Contracts

Chapter 5. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application
5.2.1. Assets Tokenization
5.2.2. Compliance & Identity
5.2.3. Marketplaces & Liquidity
5.2.4. Payments
5.2.5. Data & Analytics
5.2.6. Decentralized Exchange
5.2.7. Prediction Industry
5.2.8. Stablecoins
5.2.9. Others

Chapter 6. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Participant's Overview
7.2.1. Compound Labs, Inc
7.2.2. MakerDAO
7.2.3. Aave
7.2.4. Uniswap
7.2.5. Sushiswap
7.2.6. Curve Finance
7.2.7. Synthetix
7.2.8. Balancer
7.2.9. Bancor Network
7.2.10. Badger DAO
7.3. Financial Performance
7.4. Product Benchmarking
7.5. Company Market Positioning
7.6. Company Market Share Analysis
7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.8. Strategy Mapping
7.8.1. Expansion
7.8.2. Collaborations
7.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
7.8.4. New Product Launches
7.8.5. Partnerships

