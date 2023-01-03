Global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: Trends, Global Scenario, Innovations & Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data from 2022 to 2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by Segment, application, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of DeFi solution providers.



The report covers the DeFi market concerning adoption across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for DeFi in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes the DeFi development platform and associated services, as well as services associated with the platform.



Report Includes:

- A brief general outlook of the global market for decentralized finance (DeFi) technology

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the emerging technologies and upcoming market opportunities for DeFi platforms, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by component, application, and region

- Assessment of the recent industry trends and key market developments, and analysis of competitive environment in the global decentralized finance market

- Company profiles of the market leading players.



Summary:

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are used to increase efficiency, which helps the finance sector thrive.Developers' adoption of DeFi tokens for in-app purchases and the rise in e-sports and gaming is the key driving force for the DeFi platforms.



Blockchain, trading games, and collectables are also growing since they allow users to trade tokens and develop their ecosystem.



The global market for DeFi was estimated to be worth $REDACTED in 2021. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Underbanked and unbanked populations and increased spending, as well as venture capital funding in the technology sector and growing demand for advanced technology in the finance industry are key factors driving the growth of the DeFi market.DeFi protocol security, user errors, and targeted hacks are the major challenges hampering market growth.



Apart from drivers and restraints, the increasing integration of blockchain solutions and the rising number of start-ups will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



This report segments the global DeFi market based on segment, application, and geography.This market has been categorized into blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps).



Blockchain, which currently dominates the market, was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The DeFi market for blockchain will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED by 2027.



Based on industry, the DeFi market has been segmented into assets tokenization, data and analytics, payments, stablecoins, decentralized exchange, and others. The data and analytics industry holds the largest global market share, valued at $REDACTED in 2021, but stablecoins are expected to experience the highest growth of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



By geography, the DeFi market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The North American region is currently the most dominant global DeFi market.



In 2021, total revenue from the North American DeFi market reached $REDACTED, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market.High investment activity and huge growth in blockchain technology are key factors driving the North American market.



The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest-growing market for DeFi globally. This market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



