Global Decentralized Identity Market Research Report 2023-2030: A Game-Changer for Digital Authentication and Privacy - Self-Sovereign Identity Empowering Individuals in the Digital Age

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decentralized Identity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Identity Type (Biometrics, Non-biometrics), By End-user (Individual, Enterprises), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decentralized identity market size is projected to reach USD 102.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 90.3% from 2023 to 2030

The rising need for interoperability between different identity systems is accentuating the acceptance of decentralized identity. In today's interconnected world, individuals often interact with multiple platforms and services that have their separate identity systems.



Decentralized identity solutions provide a standardized framework for identity verification that can be seamlessly integrated across various platforms, enabling interoperability and enhancing user convenience. Furthermore, the impulse for self-sovereign identity is an important driver for market growth. Decentralized identity solutions empower individuals with self-sovereign identities, giving them the freedom to manage and share their identity information as they see fit.



Decentralized identification is an emerging concept that restores consumers' control over their identities by enabling them to acquire verifiable information from certified issuers through an identity wallet, such as the Government. Users can effectively control their online identity and privacy by restricting the data that is conveyed from the wallet to a third person. Furthermore, decentralized IDs would assist individuals who have been the targets of a security breach due to the negligence of a third person.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an affirmative impact on the market, driving its growth and adoption. With the pandemic necessitating remote work, online services, and digital interactions, the demand for secure and reliable digital identity solutions has surged.

Decentralized identity systems, based on blockchain technology, offer a robust and privacy-enhancing alternative to traditional centralized identity management systems.



Decentralized Identity Market Report Highlights

In terms of identity type, the biometrics segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 91.5% over the forecast period. The increasing launches of biometric identification platforms from some of the major firms, including, Innovatrics, and IDEMIA, among others, are expected to drive the growth of the segment

In terms of end-user, the individual segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 91.6% over the forecast period as individuals progressively recognize the benefits of owning and managing their own digital identities. With rising concerns about privacy and data security, individuals are seeking decentralized identity solutions that provide them with greater control, transparency, and trust in their online interactions

identity solutions that provide them with greater control, transparency, and trust in their online interactions In terms of enterprise size, the small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 90.8% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing digitalization across all SMEs worldwide

In terms of vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 18.96%. The BFSI industry recognizes the potential of decentralized identity solutions in improving customer authentication, preventing fraud , and improving regulatory compliance. Therefore, BFSI organizations are actively adopting decentralized identity technologies to improve their digital identity management capabilities and ensure secure and trusted interactions with their customers

identity solutions in improving customer authentication, preventing , and improving regulatory compliance. Therefore, BFSI organizations are actively adopting identity technologies to improve their digital identity management capabilities and ensure secure and trusted interactions with their customers In terms of region, the Asia Pacific regional market is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 91.9% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for decentralized identity solutions across the region is anticipated to play a vital role in driving the growth of the regional market

Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture plc

Wipro Limited and Subsidiaries

Secure Technologies, Inc.

Persistent Systems Limited

Avast Software s.r.o.

Civic Technologies, Inc.

R3

Validated ID, SL

Dragonchain

Nuggets

1Kosmos, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing thefts and fraudulent incidences

3.3.1.2. Increasing applications of blockchain technology

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. Uncertain regulatory status

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Decentralized Identity Market: Identity Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Identity Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Decentralized Identity Market Estimates & Forecast, By Identity Type

4.2.1. Non-biometrics

4.2.2. Biometrics



Chapter 5. Decentralized Identity Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-user Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Decentralized Identity Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-user

5.2.1. Enterprises

5.2.2. Individual



Chapter 6. Decentralized Identity Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Enterprise Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Decentralized Identity Market Estimates & Forecast, By Enterprise Size

6.2.1. Large Enterprises

6.2.2. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Chapter 7. Decentralized Identity Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Vertical Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Decentralized Identity Market Estimates & Forecast, By Vertical

7.2.1. BFSI

7.2.2. Government

7.2.3. Healthcare & Life Sciences

7.2.4. Telecom & IT

7.2.5. Retail & E-commerce

7.2.6. Transport & Logistics

7.2.7. Real Estate

7.2.8. Media & Entertainment

7.2.9. Travel & Hospitality

7.2.10. Others



Chapter 8. Decentralized Identity Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Decentralized Identity Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Participant's Overview

9.3. Financial Performance

9.4. Product Benchmarking

9.5. Company Market Positioning

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.8.1. Expansion

9.8.2. Collaborations

9.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.8.4. New Product Launches

9.8.5. Partnerships

