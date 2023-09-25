Global Decentralized Packaged/Containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Markets 2021-2022 & 2023-2030: Unprecedented Droughts Spur the Localized Need, Enabling New Growth Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decentralized Packaged/Containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment (W&WWT) Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global decentralized packaged/containerized W&WWT market revenue to reach $11.47 billion by 2030, with a 7.8% compound annual growth rate between 2022-2030.

This report covers the period from 2021 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023 to 2030 as the forecast period. It focuses on the market for decentralized, modular packaged/containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment (W&WWT) systems sold to industrial, municipal, commercial, and residential customers.

Global water stress, driven by factors like droughts, heatwaves, and insufficient rainfall, has prompted governments and utility companies to regulate water supply. This has led end-users to shift from traditional centralized W&WWT systems to sustainable decentralized solutions, aiming to enhance water availability, diversify water sources, and optimize water utilization.

The analysis indicates a growing trend among industries and municipalities in adopting decentralized W&WWT systems to enhance water reuse and meet environmental, social, and corporate governance standards and sustainable development goals. Commercial customers are investing in packaged/containerized treatment systems to achieve net-zero or water-positive outcomes.

The residential segment is expected to experience remarkable growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing environmental awareness and the potential for utility cost savings. Treated wastewater and rainwater can serve as valuable resources during droughts or for local aquifer recharge, reducing reliance on groundwater.

Innovative business models like water/treatment as a service are likely to drive market expansion, particularly among risk-averse and price-sensitive customers. Solar-powered W&WWT systems, currently used by municipal end-users in semi-urban or rural areas, are expected to see rising adoption.

The study provides stakeholders with valuable market insights, discusses factors influencing adoption and implementation, and highlights opportunities for industry participants to leverage during the forecast period.

KEY FEATURES

  • Current market situation and the forecast growth rate
  • Drivers and restraints
  • Market size and forecast by end-user and region
  • Leading players

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Decentralized Packaged/Containerized W&WWT Systems Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Modular Greywater Treatment System
  • Renewable Energy-powered Packaged/Containerized W&WWT Systems
  • Water/Treatment as a Service
  • Value Addition Through Circularity and Resource Recovery

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Treatment Type
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Global Drought
  • Global Water Prices
  • W/TaaS Offerings of Pure Play Packaged/Containerized Treatment System and Solution Providers
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Revenue Forecast by End User: Water
  • Revenue Forecast by End User: Wastewater
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Companies to action (C2A)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xu028

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Wood Coatings Industry Report 2023: Strategies to Develop Plant-based Wood Coatings Create New Growth Opportunities

Global Commercial Last-Mile Drone Delivery Market Analysis Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Drone-assisted Truck Delivery & Hybrid VTOL Fixed-Wing Drones

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.