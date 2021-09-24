Global Decentralized Water Treatment Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Prominent Players - Fluence, De.mem, Organica Water, WaterHealth

Sep 24, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decentralized Water Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The decentralized water treatment market size to witness USD 39.48 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 10.70% during forecast period
The decentralized water treatment industry is estimated to experience high expansion due to rising demand for freshwater due to increased globalization, industrialization, and population.
The impact of COVID-19 on the industry has been two-fold. There was an increase in adoption as people relied more on tap water as they stayed home because of lockdown. But there was also a decline in the production level in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed across various countries.
The study considers the present scenario of the decentralized water treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- Middle East & Africa: The reason for a high concentration of the market in the Middle East & Africa region is a rapid urbanization and rising disposable income of the population in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
- APAC: China dominates the decentralized water treatment industry in APAC with a revenue share of 31.46%. The market is forecasted to see exponential growth in the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population.
- Europe: Growing awareness about the harmful effects of polluted water on human health is consequently driving the industry in Europe not only in commercial spaces such as offices, airports, hospitals, and others but also in the residential sector and industrial sectors.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- As the market has intense competition, Vendors must work in tandem with the ongoing market trends to cater to local and national markets. The key vendors of the market are Fluence, De.Mem, Organica Water, and WaterHealth.
- Vendors need to find partners in emerging markets to expand their geographic presence in other potential industries.
- Despite the pandemic in 2020, Fluence, one of the key vendors, had a sales growth of 38% in proprietary MABR solutions.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The increase in demand for decentralized water treatment is due to the shift in consumer focus from non-essential to essential commodities.
- Middle East & Africa dominates the decentralized water treatment market share with 32.24% in 2020 in terms of revenue.
- Rising innovations such as portable water treatment and smart water filtration systems are expected to increase the penetration rate of decentralized water treatment.
- More than 50% of the global population lives in urban areas and generates over 80% of global domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, water pollution has increased, which in turn is a huge opportunity for the industry.
- The trade-related issues between the US and China are expected to impact the supply chain as many raw materials are imported from the APAC region.
- Vendors will pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale vendors have a presence all over the marketplace, and acquiring them will give an edge to vendors.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the decentralized water treatment market during the forecast period:
- Increasing awareness about the benefits of clean water
- Increasing population and rapid urbanization
- Scarcity of clean water
- Comparatively low cost of installation and maintenance
- Portability and easy installation
Key Vendors
- Fluence
- De.mem
- Organica Water
- WaterHealth
Other Prominent Vendors
- Darley
- Ayala Water & Ecology
- Biokube
- Biomicrobics
- Dupont
- Ecofluid
- Epiphany
- Epuramat
- Filterboxx
- Hydroswiss
- TMW
- Bioxica
- Adedge Water Technologies
- ATB Water
- TopolWater
- Afmitech Friesland
- Suez
- Veolia
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Xylem
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advancements in Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems
8.2 Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Water Treatment in Developing Economies
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Awareness of the Benefits of Clean Water
9.2 Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization
9.3 Scarcity of Clean Water
9.4 Comparatively Low Cost of Installation and Maintenance
9.5 Portability and Easy Installation of Decentralized Water Treatment Plants
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Shortage of Skilled Workers
10.2 Higher Dependence on Public/Government Funding
10.3 Technical Challenges of Designing Systems on Account of Varying Parameters
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Application
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Wastewater Treatment
12.4 Effluent Treatment
12.5 Water Treatment
13 System
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Point of Use
13.4 Point of Entry
13.5 Small-Scale Systems
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Municipal
14.4 Industrial
15 Technology
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Membrane Technology
15.4 Thermal Technology
15.5 Others
16 Water Source
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Surface Water
16.4 Brackish Water
16.5 Seawater
17 TDS Level
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 High TDS Water
17.4 Low TDS Water
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
