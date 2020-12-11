Global Decorative Laminates Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Laminates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorative laminates market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019 and is expected to grow at moderately rate during the next five years.



Decorative laminates refer to specially designed laminated sheets that are used as furniture surface materials, flooring, or wall paneling. Generally, the laminates are manufactured by blending brown kraft papers with decorative printed patterns using heat and pressure. Decorative laminates are preferred over veneers, paints, and coatings on account of their durability, cost-effectiveness, long shelf-life, and improved aesthetic value. Owing to this, they are majorly used for decorating and protecting cabinets, walls, furniture, flooring, etc.



The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing per capita expenditure on home decor is one of the key factors driving the market growth for decorative laminates. In line with this, there is a growing inclination towards aesthetically appealing designs in home interiors and corporate office spaces, which is also catalyzing the product demand. Recently the demand for ready-to-assemble (RTA) flooring, furniture and cabinets have witnessed a significant rise, owing to which the need for decorated laminates is also increasing across the globe.



Additionally, there is a rising demand for decorative laminates in hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, airports, educational institutions, and other commercial infrastructures owing to the wide availability of designs, colors, textures, etc. Apart from this, the rapid utilization of decorative interior products in gymnasiums, convention centers, indoor sports clubs, auditoriums, etc., further fuels the market growth.



Moreover, several refurbishment and remodeling activities in residential and commercial sectors of the developed regions have further propelled the demand for decorative laminates.



On the other hand, rapid urbanization and rising infrastructural developments, across the emerging economies have led to the construction of modern housing projects, thereby encouraging the use of high-end and premium products, such as decorative laminates.

