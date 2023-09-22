Global Decorative Laminates Market Report 2023-2028: Emerging Economies Fueling Growth with Demand from Both Commercial and Residential Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Laminates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorative laminates market achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching a valuation of US$ 43.6 Billion. Projections for the future are even more promising as industry experts anticipate the market to surge to US$ 56.1 Billion by 2028, reflecting a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the period spanning 2023 to 2028.

This impressive growth can be attributed to several factors, with changing consumer lifestyles at the forefront. As consumers experience an increase in living standards, their per capita spending on home decor has been on the rise. This shift is accompanied by a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing designs, not only in residential settings but also in corporate office spaces.

Furthermore, the market has witnessed a surge in demand for ready-to-assemble (RTA) flooring, furniture, and cabinets. This demand surge extends the need for decorative laminates on a global scale. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of designs, colors, and textures has spurred demand in various sectors, including hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, airports, and educational institutions.

The versatility of decorative laminates has made them a sought-after choice in applications ranging from gymnasiums and convention centers to indoor sports clubs and auditoriums. Remodeling and refurbishment activities in both residential and commercial sectors in developed regions have further driven the demand for decorative laminates.

Simultaneously, the rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies has led to the construction of modern housing projects, elevating the preference for high-end and premium products, including decorative laminates. The confluence of these factors is expected to sustain and fuel the growth of the global decorative laminates market in the years to come.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global decorative laminates market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the decorative laminates market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the texture?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?
  • What are the price trends of decorative laminates?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
  • What is the structure of the global decorative laminates market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

  • Abet Laminati S.p.A
  • Archidply
  • Century Laminates
  • Fletcher Building
  • FunderMax Gmbh
  • Greenlam Industries Limited
  • Merino Laminates Ltd.
  • Omnova Solutions Inc.
  • Panolam Industries International Inc.
  • Stylam Pvt. Ltd. and Wilsonart LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • High Pressure Laminates
  • Low Pressure Laminates

Breakup by Application:

  • Furniture and Cabinets
  • Flooring
  • Wall Panels
  • Others

Breakup by End-Use:

  • Non-Residential
  • Residential
  • Transportation

Breakup by Texture

  • Matte/Suede
  • Glossy

Breakup by Pricing

  • Premium
  • Mass

Breakup by Sector

  • Organised
  • Unorganised

