Global Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Size/Share Estimated to Hit USD 8,555.81 Million, at 8.7% CAGR by 2032: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Capacity (Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, and Greater Than 60 Tons); By Implementation Type; By Requirement; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market size/share was valued at USD 3,720.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8,555.81 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period."

What is Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS)? How Big is Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Size & Share?

Overview

Dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) is an HVAC system (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) that is designed to deliver air ventilation and climate control in a building. It works by splitting the roles of conditioning the outside air and distributing it to the indoor spaces from heating or cooling. DOAS has many benefits, such as cost savings, reduced energy consumption, and greater comfort for passengers. This type of system is commonly used in commercial buildings, hospitals, and schools to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency.

Compared to conventional HVAC systems, DOAS offers many advantages, including pre-conditioning of outside air and better indoor humidity control. Basically, this advanced system is designed to meet any optimum humidity level in the most efficient and controlled way possible. The increasing adoption of dedicated outdoor air systems and rising concerns over employee safety are anticipated to drive the dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market demand and growth during the anticipated period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Johnson Controls International

Carrier Global

Daikin Industries

Trane Technologies PLC

LG Electronics.

Samsung Electronics

Nortek Global HVAC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Price Industries

Desert Aire

United Technologies

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Development of innovative ventilation systems: Innovative ventilation systems can enable manufacturers to maintain the ideal working environment and reduce or eliminate damages. These systems are designed to provide effective ventilation, air filtration, and climate control. This is one of the key factors propelling the dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market size.

Innovative ventilation systems can enable manufacturers to maintain the ideal working environment and reduce or eliminate damages. These systems are designed to provide effective ventilation, air filtration, and climate control. This is one of the key factors propelling the dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market size. Government investments and R&D: Rising government investments and a major emphasis on research & development activities have led to develop new and more efficient airflow solutions and present innovative capabilities, which is predicted to open up growth opportunities for the dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market.

Rising government investments and a major emphasis on research & development activities have led to develop new and more efficient airflow solutions and present innovative capabilities, which is predicted to open up growth opportunities for the dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market. Consumer preferences and spending: The market is expected to be driven in coming years due to the changing preferences of consumers and their increased spending capacity on advanced ventilation systems, which aid in eliminating excessive heat and maintaining suitable temperatures.

The market is expected to be driven in coming years due to the changing preferences of consumers and their increased spending capacity on advanced ventilation systems, which aid in eliminating excessive heat and maintaining suitable temperatures. Regulatory policies for energy-efficient HVAC equipment: Implementation of various types of regulations to boost energy efficiency and regulate HVAC equipment are some of the key factors fostering market growth. Such regulations for HVAC and their constancy to DOAS have led to increasing the market demand.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Green building construction and consumer awareness: A surge in the construction of green buildings across both developed and developing nations along with the rising consumer awareness about the advantages of dedicated outdoor air systems such as low running costs, great energy efficiency, and a number of beneficial government incentives have facilitated an increase in the use of DOAS for both new and existing structures.

A surge in the construction of green buildings across both developed and developing nations along with the rising consumer awareness about the advantages of dedicated outdoor air systems such as low running costs, great energy efficiency, and a number of beneficial government incentives have facilitated an increase in the use of DOAS for both new and existing structures. Increasing construction and reconstruction of buildings: Increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings and reconstruction of existing buildings equipped with DOAS, one of the major dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market trends positively influencing its growth across the globe.

Segmental Analysis

40-60 tons' segment is likely to grow at fastest rate over the predicted period

Based on capacity dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market segmentation, the 40-60 tons' category is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the factors such as maximum effectiveness, multi-zone capability, and ability to reduce exterior airflow by conditioning only the amount of air required for each zone. Further, rising demand for DOAS with 40-60 tons' capacity in the commercial and industrial sectors is expected to boost the adoption and growth of the segment throughout the foreseen period.

New construction segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022

On the basis of implementation type, new construction category witnessed the largest dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market share in 2022 due to the increased consumer disposable income, urbanization, and economic growth, particularly in developing nations like China, Indonesia, and India. Furthermore, recently, many regulatory organizations are majorly investing in the commercial sector for the development of infrastructure which is boosting the segment growth in the coming years.

Cooling segment dominated the market in 2022

By requirement, cooling held the major revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing usage of DOAS and sensible cooling systems for efficient building load management. Additionally, increasing penetration of innovative cooling systems as they save energy and give DOAS an option to traditional cooling and ventilation systems.

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific region dominated the global market in 2022

Based on geography, the dedicated outdoor air systems (DOAS) market in Asia Pacific witnessed a major share in the market in 2022 and is likely to continue its dominance during the predicted time period. The factors contributing to this growth include the widespread use of several industrial sectors, rising per-capita income, and increased spending power in nations like China, India, and Japan.

Moreover, North America is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising government support and beneficial programs, such as the Weatherization Assistance Programme and The ENERGY STAR Verified HVAC Installation Programme, along with the increased demand for DOAS from residential and commercial buildings.

Browse the Detail Report "Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Capacity (Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, and Greater Than 60 Tons); By Implementation Type; By Requirement; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dedicated-outdoor-air-systems-doas-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , at its facility in Turkey called "Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems," Mitsubishi Electric announced a USD 113 million investment. The company will be able to produce approximately 300,000 heat pump units annually with the addition of this new factory.

, at its facility in called "Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems," Mitsubishi Electric announced a investment. The company will be able to produce approximately 300,000 heat pump units annually with the addition of this new factory. In July 2021 , outdoor air system units were introduced by LG Air Conditioning Technologies, including the 12-ton split rooftop & 1500-2000 CFM DOAS. The new solutions are appropriate for retrofit projects with outside air requirements and allow building owners and facility managers to properly regulate air quality.

Important Questions Answered by Report

What is the present size of the market?

What are the market key players?

What are trending strategies utilized by market enterprises to expand their businesses?

Which region of the market is expected to show promising expansion avenues in the assessment period?

Which product type of the market is in high demand?

What is the projected size of the market at the end of the forecast period?

What are the opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market report based on capacity, implementation type, requirement, vertical, and region:

By Capacity Outlook

Less Than 20 Tons

20-40 Tons

40-60 Tons

Greater Than 60 Tons

By Implementation Type Outlook

New Construction

Retrofit

By Requirement Outlook

Heating

Ventilation

Cooling

Dehumidification

By Vertical Outlook

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

