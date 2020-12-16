Global Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing Market to 2030 with IBM, GE Healthcare and Google Entering into Strategic Alliances with Big Pharma Players
Dec 16, 2020, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Learning Market: Focus on Medical Image Processing, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Deep Learning Market: Focus on Medical Image Processing, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study on the current market landscape offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of such solutions over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the deep learning market (medical image processing segment), such as global radiology spending across countries, number of radiologists employed across different regions of globe, annual salary of radiologists, rate of adoption of deep learning-based solutions, we have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.
Moreover, several technology-focused innovators, such as (in alphabetical order) IBM, GE Healthcare and Google, have entered into strategic alliances with big pharma players, in order to bring proprietary deep learning-based medical solutions to the market. This upcoming segment of the pharmaceutical industry that exists at the interface between medicine and information technology, has garnered the attention of prominent venture capital firms and strategic investors. In the long term, the market is anticipated witness significant growth as more machine learning based solutions are approved for use.
Scope of the Report
A detailed review of the current market landscape of deep learning solutions for medical image processing, along with information on their status of development (launched/under development), regulatory approvals (FDA, CE mark, others), type of offering (diagnostic software/tool, diagnostic software/tool + device), type of image processed (X-ray, MRI, CT, ultrasound), application area (lung infections/respiratory disorders, brain injuries/disorders, lung cancer, cardiac conditions/cardiovascular disorders, bone deformities/orthopedic disorders, breast cancer and others).
In addition, it presents details of companies developing such solutions, such as their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and focus area (in terms of type of deployment model). Further, it highlights key features of each solution and affiliated technologies.
An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using three schematic representations, including [A] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of solutions based on application area, type of image processed and type of offering and [B] an insightful map representation highlighting the geographical activity of the players.
Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of deep learning-based solutions intended for processing of medical images. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective portfolio of solutions, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading developers of deep learning-based solutions for medical image processing?
- What are the key application areas for deep learning solutions designed for processing of medical images, such as X-Ray, ultrasound, CT, MRI and others?
- How many solutions based on deep learning technology for processing of medical images have been cleared by FDA or have received CE marking?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the demand for deep learning solutions designed for processing of medical images?
- What is the likely valuation/net worth of companies involved in this segment?
- What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of deep learning-based solutions for processing of medical images?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
- What is the potential usability of deep learning-based medical image processing solutions for lung scanning in COVID-19 patients?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- What is the overall trend of funding and investments in this domain?
- What are the opinions of key opinion leaders involved in the deep learning space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Humans, Machines and Intelligence
3.2. The Science of Learning
3.3. Artificial Intelligence
3.4. The Big Data Revolution
3.5. Applications of Deep Learning in Healthcare
4. CASE STUDY: IBM WATSON VERSUS GOOGLE DEEPMIND
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. International Business Machines (IBM)
4.3. Google
4.4. IBM versus Google: Artificial Intelligence-related Acquisitions
4.5. IBM versus Google: Healthcare Focused Partnerships and Collaborations
4.6. IBM versus Google: Primary Concerns and Future Outlook
5. MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing: Overall Market Landscape
5.3. Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing: Information on Key Characteristics
5.4. Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing: List of Companies
6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Artelus
6.3. Arterys
6.4. Butterfly Network
6.5. ContextVision
6.6. Enlitic
6.7. Echonous
6.8. GE Healthcare
6.9. InferVision
6.10. VUNO
7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Partnership Models
7.3. Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
7.4. Concluding Remarks
8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Types of Funding
8.3. Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing: Recent Funding Instances
9. COMPANY VALUATION ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Methodology
9.3. Categorization by Parameters
10. CASE STUDY: ANALYSIS OF DEEP LEARNING-BASED CLINICAL TRIALS REGISTERED IN THE US
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3 Clinical Trial Analysis
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Scope and Methodology
11.3. Deep Learning and Medical Image Processing: Patent Analysis
11.4. Patent Valuation Analysis
12. COST SAVING ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.3. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing Solutions, 2020-2030
12.4. X-Ray Images
12.5. MRI Images
12.6. CT Images
12.7. Ultrasound Images
12.8. Concluding Remarks: Cost Saving Scenarios
13. MARKET FORECAST
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2 Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
13.3 Overall Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing Market
13.3 Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing Market: Distribution by Application Area
13.4 Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing Market: Distribution by Type of Image Processed
13.5 Deep Learning in Medical Image Processing Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions
13.6 Concluding Remarks
14. DEEP LEARNING IN HEALTHCARE: EXPERT INSIGHTS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Industry Experts
14.3. University and Hospital Experts
14.4. Other Expert Opinions
15. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
15.1 Chapter Overview
15.2. Advenio Technosys
15.3. Arterys
15.4. Arya.ai
15.5. AlgoSurg
15.6. ContextVision
16. IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON DEEP LEARNING MARKET DYNAMICS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Evaluation of Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
16.3. Response Strategies: A Perspective
17. CONCLUSION
18. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
Companies Mentioned
- 8VC
- Accel
- Acequia Capital
- Advantech Capital
- Advenio Technosys
- Aetion
- Affidea
- Agfa HealthCare
- AiCure
- Aidence
- Aidoc
- Alberta Innovates
- AlbionVC
- AlchemyAPI
- Alder Hey Children's Hospital
- AlgoMedica
- AlgoSurg
- Allen Institute for AI
- ALMatter
- Almaworks
- Amazon Web Services
- AME Cloud Ventures
- AME Cloud Ventures
- American Cancer Society
- American Diabetes Association
- American Heart Association
- American Sleep Apnea Association
- aMoon
- Amplify Partners
- Analytics Ventures
- Anand Diagnostic Laboratory
- Anthem
- Antwerp University Hospital (UZA)
- Apollo Hospitals
- Apple
- Apposite Capital
- Artelus
- Arterys
- Arya.ai
- Asan Medical Center
- Asset Management Ventures
- AT&T Labs
- Atomico
- Atrium Health
- Aurum
- Avicenna
- Axilor Ventures
- Ayce Capital
- AZ Maria Middelares
- Baidu.ventures
- Baillie Gifford
- Bar-llan University
- Behold.ai
- Beijing Dongfang Hongtai Technology
- Beijing Hao Yun Dao Information & Technology (Paiyipai)
- BenevolentAI
- Benslie Investment Group
- BI INVESTMENTS
- Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- BinomixRay
- Bioinfogate
- Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)
- Blackford Analysis
- BlueCross BlueShield Venture
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bold Brain Ventures
- Bold Capital Partners
- Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Brainomix
- Bridge Bank
- Bridge to Health USA
- Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
- Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)
- Butterfly Network
- Cadens Medical Imaging
- Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital
- Canon Medical Systems
- Capital Health
- Capitol Health
- Capricorn Partners
- Caption Health
- Carestream Health
- CDH Investments
- Cedars-Sinai
- Cemag Invest
- Cenkos Securities
- Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging
- ChainZ Medical Technology
- Change Healthcare
- Chimera Partners
- Chiratae Ventures
- Chiratae Ventures (Formerly IDG Ventures)
- Clalit Research Institute
- Cleveland Clinic
- Clever Sense
- Cloud DX
- Co-Diagnostics
- Cognea
- Connect Ventures
- Connecticut Innovations
- ContextVision
- CorTechs Labs
- Cota Capital
- Crouse Health
- CRV (acquired by Microsoft)
- Ctrip
- CuraCloud
- CureMetrix
- Danhua Capital (DHVC)
- Daotong Capital
- Dark Blue Labs
- Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust
- Dartmouth College
- Data Collective
- Data Collective (DCVC)
- Dataminr
- Deep Genomics
- DeepMind
- DeepTek
- Deepwise
- DEFTA Partners
- Dell
- DePuy Synthes
- DiA Imaging Analysis
- DigitalOcean
- DNA Capital
- DNNresearch
- doc.ai
- DocPanel
- Dolby Family Ventures
- Dong Kook Lifescience
- Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research
- Dubai Diabetes Center
- Duke University
- East Seattle Partners
- EBSCO
- EchoNous
- Edan Instruments
- Edwards Lifesciences
- eInfochips
- Elekta
- Emergent Connect
- Emergent Medical Partners
- Emu Technology
- Endiya Partners
- Enlitic
- Erlanger Health System
- European Commission
- Exigent Capital Group
- Exilant Technologies
- Exor
- Explorys, an IBM Company
- Fang Danhua Capital
- fast.ai
- FbStart
- FemtoDx
- Fertility Road
- ff Venture Capital
- Fidelis Care
- Fidelity Investments
- FIDI (Imaging Diagnostic Research Institute Foundation)
- Forestay Capital
- Forge
- Formation 8
- Fosun RZ Capital
- Founder Friendly Labs (FFL)
- Fractal Analytics
- Frazier Healthcare Partners
- Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network
- Frost Data Capital
- Fujifilm Medical Systems USA
- FUJIFILM Sonosite
- Fujita Health University
- Future Play Green Cross Holdings
- Fysicon
- Gachon University Gil Medical Center
- GE Healthcare
- GE Ventures
- Genentech
- gener8tor
- General City Hospital, Aalst
- Genesis Capital Advisors
- Georges Harik
- GF Securities
- Google Ventures
- Government of Canada
- Granata Decision Systems (acquired by Google)
- Green House Ventures (GHV) Accelerator
- Greenbox Venture Partners
- Greenoaks Capital
- Greycroft
- Guerbet
- Haitong Leading Capital Management
- Halli Labs
- HALO Diagnostics
- Hanfor Capital Management
- Hangzhou CognitiveCare
- Harrow Council
- HB Investment
- Health Innovations
- HealthKonnect India
- HealthNet Global
- HeartFlow
- HelpAround
- henQ
- Hera Investment Funds
- Herman Verrelst
- Highmark Health
- Holland Capital
- Hongdao Capital
- Hoxton Ventures
- HTC
- Huntington Hospital
- Hyundai Investment Partners
- IBM
- iCAD
- icometrix
- iLabs Capital
- Illumina
- IMADIS Teleradiologie
- Imagia Cybernetics
- Imaging Biometrics
- Imbio
- ImFusion
- IMM Investment
- Imperial College London
- Incepto
- Indira IVF
- Infervision
- InHealth
- INKEF Capital
- In-Med Prognostics
- Innova Salud
- Innovacom
- Innovate UK
- Innovation Endeavors
- InnovationQuarter
- Institut Curie
- Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO)
- Intel
- Intelerad Medical Systems
- Intelligent Ultrasound
- Intermountain Healthcare
- Intervest
- Intrasense
- Invenshure
- IQ Capital
- iSchemaView (RapidAI)
- iSono Health
- Israel Innovation Authority
- Jetpac (Justice Education Technology Political Advocacy Center)
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- joule
- Kaggle
- Kakao Ventures
- Karos Health
- KB Investment
- Kentuckiana Health Collaborative (KHC)
- Keshif Ventures
- Kheiron Medical Technologies
- Khosla Ventures
- Kinzon Capital
- Kinzon Capital
- Kleiner Perkins
- Koinvesticinis Fondas
- Koios Medical
- Konica Minolta
- Korea Development Bank
- Korea Telecom
- Kt Investments
- Kumamoto University
- L2 Ventures
- La Costa Investment Group
- Legend Capital
- Lenovo
- Lenovo
- LG CNS
- Linkoping University
- LPIXEL
- LucidHealth
- Lumenis
- Luminous Ventures
- Lunit
- M3
- Maccabi Healthcare Services
- Mach7 Technologies
- Manipal Hospitals
- Marubeni
- MassMutual Ventures (MMV)
- MaxQ AI
- Mayo Clinic
- MBM Company
- McGill University
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- MedAxiom
- MedGlobal
- Medica Superspecialty Hospital
- Mediscan Systems
- MEDNAX
- MedNetwork
- MEDO.ai
- Medsynaptic
- MEDTEQ
- Medtronic
- Merge Healthcare
- Methinks
- Microsoft
- Mindshare Medical
- Minneapolis Heart Institute Ventures
- Mirada Medical
- Mirae Asset Venture Investment
- MLP Care
- Monash IVF
- Montefiore Nyack Hospital
- Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA)
- Moodstocks
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- Morado Venture Partners
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Myongji Hospital
- Nanox
- National Health Service (NHS) Trust
- National Imaging Academy Wales
- National Institute of General Medical Sciences
- National Institutes of Health
- National Science Foundation
- Nauto
- NeuralSeg
- New York Genome Center (NYGC)
- New York University (NYU)
- NewMargin Ventures
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Nico.lab
- Nightingale Hospital
- Nines
- NMC Healthcare
- Nobori
- Nordic Medtech
- Northwell Health
- Northzone
- Norwich Ventures
- Novo Nordisk
- NTT DATA
- Nuance Communications
- NVIDIA
- NXC Imaging
- Nyansa (now a part of VMware)
- ODH Solutions
- Olea Medical
- Optellum
- Optina Diagnostics
- Optum Ventures
- ORI Capital
- OurCrowd
- Ovation Fertility
- Oxipit
- Panorama Point Partners
- Parkwalk Advisors
- Partners HealthCare
- Pathway Genomics
- Pentathlon Ventures
- Philips
- Phytel, An IBM Company
- pi Ventures
- platform.ai
- PointGrab
- PowerCloud Venture Capital
- Practica Capital
- Prairie Cardiovascular
- Precision Vascular
- Presence Capital
- Qiming Venture Partners
- Qingsong Fund
- Qualcomm Design
- Quantib
- Quest Diagnostics
- QuEST Global
- QUIBIM
- Qure.ai
- Rabo Ventures
- RADLogics
- RaySearch Laboratories
- Realize
- Red Hat
- Regal Funds Management
- Revelation Partners
- Rhon-Klinikum
- Riverain Technologies
- Roche
- Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
- Royal United Hospitals
- R-Pharm
- Samsung
- San Raffaele Hospital
- Sana Kliniken
- Satis Operations
- SB Investment
- SBRI Healthcare
- ScreenPoint Medical
- SeeAI
- Segunda Lectura Diagnostica
- Sejong Hospital
- SELECT Healthcare Solutions
- SEMA Translink Investment
- SemanticMD
- Semmelweis University
- Sentient Technologies
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Sequoia Capital
- ShengJing360
- Shinhan Investment
- Siemens Healthineers
- SigTuple
- Skope Magnetic Resonance Technologies
- Smilegate Investment
- SoftBank Ventures Asia
- SpaceX
- Square Peg Capital
- SRI Ventures
- St. John's College
- Stanford University
- StartX
- Subtle Medical
- Sunland Fund
- Sunshine Insurance Group
- Taihe Capital
- Tech Transfer UPV
- Tekes - the Finnish Funding Agency for Technology and Innovation
- Telemedicine Clinic
- Telerad Tech
- Temasek
- Temecula Valley Hospital
- Tencent
- TeraRecon
- Terason
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Texas Medical Center
- The Alan Turing Institute
- The American College of Radiology (ACR) Data Science Institute(DSI)
- The Inventor's Guild
- The Israel Innovation Authority
- The Jagen Group
- The Oncopole
- The Scottish Government
- The Venture Reality Fund
- Thorney Investment Group
- Threshold Ventures
- Tiatros
- Timeful (acquired by Google)
- TLV Partners
- Tongdu Capital
- Tracxn Technologies
- Trakterm
- Trillium Health Partners
- Trusted Insight
- Truven Health Analytics
- Tsingyuan Ventures
- Twitter Cortex
- University of Antwerp
- University of Bordeaux
- University of California
- University of Cambridge
- University of Dundee
- University of Edinburgh
- University of Florida
- University of Hertfordshire
- University of Montreal
- University of Oxford
- University of Oxford
- University of San Francisco
- University of Sheffield
- UW Medicine
- Varian Medical Systems
- VH Capital
- Vision Factory
- Vivo
- Viz.ai
- Vizyon
- Volpara Solutions
- VoxelCloud
- VUNO
- Wavemaker Partners
- WeDoctor
- Wellbeing Software
- Wellington Management
- Wisemont Capital
- Wish
- Women's Imaging Associates
- XB Ventures
- Xiang He Capital
- Y Combinator
- Yongin Severance Hospital
- Zebra Medical Vision
- ZhenFund
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kxllt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets