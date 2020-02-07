Global Deep Learning Industry
Deep Learning market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 41%.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 38.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$887.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$182.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adapteva, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; General Vision; Google Cloud Platform; Graphcore Limited; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; KONIKU; Mellanox Technologies, Inc.; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Mythic; NVIDIA Corporation; Qualcomm, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sensory, Inc.; Skymind, Inc.; Tenstorrent Inc.; Xilinx Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
EXHIBIT: Deep Learning Timeline
EXHIBIT: Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning
EXHIBIT: Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share
Distribution by Application Industry: 2018
Outlook
EXHIBIT: Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative
for Organizations
Global Competitor Market Shares
Deep Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Summarized Trends
Recent Advancements in Deep Learning
Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips
Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type:
2017-2025
Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue
Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging
Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$
Million): 2017-2025
Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments
Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors
Drives Application of Deep Learning
Education: A Growing Application Market
Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in
Video Surveillance
Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics
Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector
Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum
Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector
Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains
Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry
Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles:
2014-2018
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040
Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type:
(in US$ Million): 2018-2025
Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global
Automotive Market: 2018-2025
Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning
Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce
Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)
Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-
2020)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Deep Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Deep Learning Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Image Recognition (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Image Recognition (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Signal Recognition (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Signal Recognition (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Data Mining (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Data Mining (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Retail (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Retail (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Security (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Security (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Marketing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 26: Marketing (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Deep Learning Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 29: United States Deep Learning Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: United States Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Deep Learning Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Deep Learning Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Deep Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Deep Learning Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Deep Learning Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Canadian Deep Learning Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Canadian Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 41: Japanese Market for Deep Learning: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Japanese Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Deep
Learning in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Deep
Learning in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 47: Chinese Deep Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Chinese Deep Learning Market by Offering: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Chinese Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Chinese Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Chinese Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Deep Learning Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 53: European Deep Learning Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Deep Learning Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Deep Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Deep Learning Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Deep Learning Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Deep Learning Market in France by Offering: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: French Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 66: French Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Deep Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Deep Learning Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Deep Learning Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Deep Learning Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Deep Learning Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Deep Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Italian Deep Learning Market by Offering: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Italian Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Italian Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Italian Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Italian Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Deep Learning: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Deep Learning in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Deep Learning in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Deep Learning Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Deep Learning Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 102: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADAPTEVA, INC.
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
FUJITSU
GENERAL VISION
GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM
GRAPHCORE LIMITED
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
KONIKU
MICRON TECHNOLOGY
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
MYTHIC
NVIDIA CORPORATION
QUALCOMM
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SENSORY
SKYMIND
TENSTORRENT INC.
XILINX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
