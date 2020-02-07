Global Deep Learning Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Deep Learning market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 41%.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 38.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$887.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$182.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adapteva, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; General Vision; Google Cloud Platform; Graphcore Limited; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; KONIKU; Mellanox Technologies, Inc.; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Mythic; NVIDIA Corporation; Qualcomm, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sensory, Inc.; Skymind, Inc.; Tenstorrent Inc.; Xilinx Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

EXHIBIT: Deep Learning Timeline

EXHIBIT: Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning

EXHIBIT: Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share

Distribution by Application Industry: 2018

Outlook

EXHIBIT: Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative

for Organizations

Global Competitor Market Shares

Deep Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Summarized Trends

Recent Advancements in Deep Learning

Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips

Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type:

2017-2025

Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery

Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue

Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$

Million): 2017-2025

Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments

Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors

Drives Application of Deep Learning

Education: A Growing Application Market

Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in

Video Surveillance

Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics

Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector

Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum

Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector

Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains

Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry

Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles:

2014-2018

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040

Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type:

(in US$ Million): 2018-2025

Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global

Automotive Market: 2018-2025

Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning

Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)

Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-

2020)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Deep Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Deep Learning Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Image Recognition (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Image Recognition (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Signal Recognition (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Signal Recognition (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Data Mining (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Data Mining (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Retail (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Retail (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Security (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Security (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Marketing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 26: Marketing (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Deep Learning Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 29: United States Deep Learning Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Deep Learning Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Deep Learning Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Deep Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Deep Learning Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Deep Learning Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Canadian Deep Learning Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for Deep Learning: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Deep

Learning in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Deep

Learning in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Deep Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese Deep Learning Market by Offering: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Chinese Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Chinese Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Chinese Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Deep Learning Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 53: European Deep Learning Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Deep Learning Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Deep Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Deep Learning Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Deep Learning Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Deep Learning Market in France by Offering: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 64: French Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 66: French Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Deep Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Deep Learning Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Deep Learning Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Deep Learning Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Deep Learning Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Deep Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Deep Learning Market by Offering: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Italian Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Italian Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Italian Demand for Deep Learning in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Italian Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Deep Learning: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Deep Learning in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Deep Learning in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: Deep Learning Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Share Breakdown

by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Deep Learning Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Deep Learning Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Deep Learning Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Rest of World Deep Learning Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

