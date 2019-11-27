Global Deep Learning Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.64% by 2025 : Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Deep Learning market in 2018 was 2.75 Billion and is anticipated to grow exponentially by 2025, With a 33.64 Percent CAGR in 2018-2025.

Deep learning is a subset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & machine learning that has networks which can learn from unstructured or unlabeled data.

Deep learning can help people expand their capabilities by offering expert assistance. Organizations use deep learning networks to gain valuable insights from large quantities of data. This is done to deliver innovative products and better customer experiences, thus increasing the market's revenue opportunities.

Depending on the application, most companies producing and developing deep learning systems and related software provides online and offline support. Many organizations offer installation, training and support related to these systems, as well as online support and technology and necessary services post-maintenance.

Trends Influencing Deep Learning Market Share

Increased use of deep learning technology among different industries such as automotive and advertisement

Heavy research and development to extend better processing hardware for deep learning

Increasing the need for high-computing hardware platforms to execute deep learning algorithms

Increasing adoption of cloud-based technology

High use of deep learning in big data analytics

Region Wise Deep Learning Market Analysis

Due to heavy investment in deep learning applications, platforms, and systems, the North America region is predicted to be highly lucrative. It is expected that the development of humanoid robots in conjunction with applications in video-to-video synthesis, image recognition and language translation would culminate in a high windfall for the regional deep learning industry.

region is predicted to be highly lucrative. It is expected that the development of humanoid robots in conjunction with applications in video-to-video synthesis, image recognition and language translation would culminate in a high windfall for the regional deep learning industry. With the rise of startups offering solutions in machine learning and artificial intelligence in China , India , and Japan , APAC area is expected to showcase exponential growth. The rise in chatbots and the continuous improvement seen in virtual personal assistants are other factors that can promote market growth.

Deep Learning Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Deep Learning Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Deep Learning Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Deep Learning in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Intel

Micron Technology

Microsoft

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sensory Inc.

Skymind

Xilinx

AMD

General Vision

Graphcore

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu

Baidu

Mythic

Adapteva, Inc.

Koniku

Others

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-user industries

Available Customizations

Further breakdown of Deep Learning market on the basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

