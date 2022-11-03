Global Deep Learning Market Research Report 2022-2027 Featuring AWS, Google, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Samsung, & Sensory

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Learning Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Offering, By Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), By End-User Industry, By Architecture, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deep learning market is expected to witness impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Decreasing hardware costs, enhanced need for high computational power, and increased usage of cloud-based technologies are driving the demand for the global deep learning market.

A neural network with three or more layers is used in deep learning, a subset of machine learning. Deep learning learns by analyzing a lot of data to find relevant information. Deep learning technology improves automation, powers artificial intelligence apps and services, and automates the performance of mental and physical tasks.

Due to the rising demand for applications and services that attempt to enhance the customer experience, deep learning technology is predicted to enjoy significant demand in the projected period. The demand for high-computing-power technologies is being fueled by the increase in IoT device application across numerous industries.

Large amounts of data are produced when well-known industry verticals switch to online platforms to improve transparency and give employees access to firm information. A deep learning system offers scalable and adaptable insights to businesses. The solutions are reasonable and aid in real-time information processing, enabling businesses to make quicker and more informed decisions.

The hardware segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Deep learning technology requires a massive amount of computing power. Graphical processing units are needed to handle large volumes of calculation in multiple cores and have high memory processing capacity.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global deep learning from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global deep learning market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global deep learning market based on offering, application, end user industry, architecture, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global deep learning market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global deep learning market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global deep learning market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global deep learning market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global deep learning market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global deep learning market.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sensory Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Deep Learning Market, By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Deep Learning Market, By Application:

Image Recognition

Signal Recognition

Data Mining

Deep Learning Market, By End-User Industry:

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Security

Manufacturing

Others

Deep Learning Market, By Architecture:

RNN

CNN

DBN

DSN

GRU

Deep Learning Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

