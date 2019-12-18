Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry
Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.9%. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Integrated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Integrated will reach a market size of US$63.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$364.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allot Communications Ltd.; Bivio Networks, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; cPacket Networks, Inc.; ipoque GmbH; Qosmos; Sandvine Incorporated ULC; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; SonicWALL L.L.C.; Vedicis
DEEP PACKET INSPECTION (DPI) MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for DPI Market
The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects
DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall
SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts
Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type
Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth
Developing Regions Drive Market Growth
Breakdown of DPI Market Revenues (in %) for Developed and Developing Regions: 2019 & 2025
Global DPI Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Europe, Japan, USA and Canada
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market
Key Technical Limitations of DPI
Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI
Privacy Concerns with DPI
Competitive Scenario
DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise
Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)
Bivio Networks, Inc. (Canada)
Broadcom Ltd. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
cPacket Networks, Inc. (USA)
ipoque GmbH (Germany)
Qosmos (France)
Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada)
SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)
SonicWALL L.L.C. (USA)
Vedicis (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Use Case Across a Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market
Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI
Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022
Global IP Traffic Scenario (H1 2019): Percentage Breakdown of Data Usage by Consumer Segment
Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Breakdown of Number of Internet Users Worldwide, by Region (in Millions): H1 2019
World Internet Bandwidth (in Tbps) for the Years 2016 through 2019
High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2021
Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others
Mobile 4G & 5G Subscriptions/ Subscribers (in Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Worldwide Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops PCs and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019 and 2021
Faster Broadband Speeds
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application
Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 & 2022
DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security
Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2
and 2018
Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems
IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI
Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects
DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality
DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks
Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver
ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology
DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS
DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network
ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance
DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection
ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications
ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging
DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading
Targeted Advertising with DPI
ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics
DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks
Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment
Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI
Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation
Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management
Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
