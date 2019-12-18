Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$82.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Integrated will reach a market size of US$63.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$364.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allot Communications Ltd.; Bivio Networks, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; cPacket Networks, Inc.; ipoque GmbH; Qosmos; Sandvine Incorporated ULC; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; SonicWALL L.L.C.; Vedicis







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for DPI Market

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts

Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type

Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth

Developing Regions Drive Market Growth

Breakdown of DPI Market Revenues (in %) for Developed and Developing Regions: 2019 & 2025

Global DPI Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Europe, Japan, USA and Canada

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)

Bivio Networks, Inc. (Canada)

Broadcom Ltd. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

cPacket Networks, Inc. (USA)

ipoque GmbH (Germany)

Qosmos (France)

Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)

SonicWALL L.L.C. (USA)

Vedicis (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Use Case Across a Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022

Global IP Traffic Scenario (H1 2019): Percentage Breakdown of Data Usage by Consumer Segment

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Breakdown of Number of Internet Users Worldwide, by Region (in Millions): H1 2019

World Internet Bandwidth (in Tbps) for the Years 2016 through 2019

High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2021

Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Mobile 4G & 5G Subscriptions/ Subscribers (in Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Worldwide Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops PCs and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019 and 2021

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 & 2022

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2

and 2018

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025





