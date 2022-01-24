Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report 2022-2026 - Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$13.1 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Deep packet inspection (DPI), also known by the names Information eXtraction (IX) and complete packet inspection, is an advanced method of data packet filtering that seamlessly monitors and filters data as it passes an inspection point in the network.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by escalating IP traffic volumes amid rising adoption of high-speed broadband, robust penetration of smartphones and connected devices, and stiff competition among telecom network operators. The recent years witnessed dramatic growth in the IP traffic volumes and bandwidth requirements in both general and business consumer markets.

Explosive growth in the number of Internet subscribers, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices and robust penetration of bandwidth-intensive activities among others are consistently driving the IP traffic volume and additional bandwidth requirements. While sharp increase in the number of Internet subscribers, in fixed line as well as wireless segments, is exerting a profound impact on the bandwidth requirements, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, is continuously fueling these needs on a major scale.

The scenario created ample opportunities to DPI, which aids NSPs to streamline their networks through a reliable technology that precisely monitors and oversees data moving across the network for comprehensive internet surveillance and traffic filtering.



After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.8% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.

An integrated DPI solution embeds the DPI functionality into an IP router or a 4G/3G wireless gateway/GGSN device. The integrated DPI is a cost-efficient and advanced approach and involves dealing with fewer network elements that noticeably reduces the risk of errors. Integrated DPI solutions are offered by core large telecom and networking infrastructure vendors such as Huawei and Cisco.

Whereas a standalone DPI solution is an independent solution designed to deliver superior technology, reporting capabilities and scale required for networks featuring multi-vendor access equipment, and implementing a common policy control. Standalone DPI is the preferred DPI approach for Tier I operators seeking purpose-built network gear.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact on Deep Packet Inspection Market

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude

Deep Packet Inspection Techniques/ Approaches

DPI Benefits

Applications of DPI

DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall

SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects

Key Growth Drivers

Product Segment Analysis: Integrated DPI Commands the Market

Regional Analysis

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market

Key Technical Limitations of DPI

Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI

Privacy Concerns with DPI

Competitive Scenario

DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Share

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 67 Featured):

Allot Communications Ltd.

Bivio Networks, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

cPacket Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Procera Networks

Qosmos

R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

Sandvine Inc. ULC

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

SonicWALL LLC

Vedicis

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Use Case across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market

Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI

Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application

DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security

DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems

IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI

Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects

DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality

DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks

Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver

ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology

DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS

DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network

ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance

DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection

ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications

ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging

DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading

Targeted Advertising with DPI

ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics

DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks

Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment

Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI

Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation

Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States : Prime Consumer of DPI Technology

: Prime Consumer of DPI Technology American ISPs Leverage DPI to Improve Network Performance

Federal Agencies Deploy DPI for Internet Surveillance & Censorship

A Review of the Comcast Case

Market Analytics

CANADA

DPI Regulations in Canada

Market Analytics

JAPAN



CHINA

Chinese Government Deploys DPI Engine for Internet Censorship

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Net Neutrality and DPI in Europe

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM

DPI Adoption in the UK: Practices and Concerns

Market Analytics

SPAIN



RUSSIA

An Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific : A Fast Growing Market of DPI

: A Fast Growing Market of DPI Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

Iran & Egypt Leverage DPI to Oversee Internet Communication

& Egypt Leverage DPI to Oversee Internet Communication Market Analytics

IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 67

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bcpc6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets