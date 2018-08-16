Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to 2024 - Rising Bandwidth Management Needs Drive Adoption of DPI

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.





This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) in US$ Million by the following Product Types:





Integrated DPI

Standalone DPI.

The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:





Internet Service Provider (ISP)

Government

Others

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Allot Communications Ltd. ( Israel )

) Bivio Networks, Inc. ( Canada )

) Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) cPacket Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Procera Networks ( USA )

) Qosmos ( France )

) R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH ( Germany )

) Sandvine Incorporated ULC ( Canada )

) SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC ( USA )

) SonicWALL L.L.C. ( USA )

) Vedicis ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prelude



The Economics of DPI



Market Outlook



Developing Markets Drive Market Growth



Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type



Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth



DPI Scores Over SPI



Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization



Increasing role of Application Awareness in NFV and SDN for Network Operators



Factors Affecting Performance of DPI



Competitive Scenario



Leading Players



Market Share Findings



Leading Players in the Global DPI Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Allot Communications, Cisco, Sandvine and Others



DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise



Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share







2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Key Drivers



Network Security with DPI Comes to Fore



Rising Bandwidth Management Needs Drive Adoption of DPI



Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers



High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets



Faster Broadband Speeds



Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications



IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application



Major Issues



Net Neutrality: The Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI



Privacy Concerns with DPI







3. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS



ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology



DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS



DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network



ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance



ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications



ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging



ISPs Deploy DPI for Data Offloading



ISPs Implement Targeted Advertising with DPI



ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics



DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks



Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment



Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI



Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation



Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Rohde & Schwarz Incorporates Bitcoin Transaction Detection in to DPI



Rohde & Schwarz Expands its DPI Capability with Inclusion of DNS Detection



Aricent Embeds Rohde & Schwarz's DPI in Traffic Detection Function



Enea Releases Qosmos Signatures for Third Party DPI Libraries



Qosmos to Combine DPI with Mellanox's MPS-400



xCelor Launches iXPM Symbol Switch with Embedded DPI



ADLINK to Demonstrate DPI Technology for NFV



Procera Introduces Virtualized OEM Solution Framework for DPI Implementation



Qosmos Launches First Operational DPI Component Products for SDN and NFV



Procera Releases NAVL 4.3



Accolade Rolls Out ANIC-100K



Emulex Launches Next Generation Network Performance Management Platform



Accolade Rolls Out 100 GigE DPI NIC



Procera Unveils PacketLogic 9420



SolarWinds Unveils New Deep Packet Inspection Free Tool for Wireshark



Allot Unveils Allot Service Gateway Tera



Marvell Unveils New Versions of Prestera DX Packet Processors







6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Francisco Partners to Acquire Sandvine



Enea Acquires Qosmos



Qosmos and Secucloud Ink Partnership for Cyber Security Solutions



Qosmos and ECI Enter Technical Alliance



Infotecs Chooses Rohde & Schwar's DPI for Infotecs Cyber Security Platform



Cisco and Rockwell Automation Join Hands for DPI Technology Development



Kalray and Qosmos Partner for Developing Data Center Security Solutions



ADM Systems Embeds Qosmos ixEngine SDK in ADM S1 Product Line



Avago Takes Over Broadcom



NetSTAR and Qosmos Ink Partnership



Yaana Acquires IP Fabrics



Avago Acquires Emulex



Anritsu Integrates Qosmos's ixEngine DPI Engine into MasterClaw



443 Networks Adopts Procera's NAVL- Embedded DPI Engine



Sandvine Obtains Expansion Order for PTS 32000 from T1 North American Cable Operator



Qosmos Establishes a Subsidiary in Japan



Allot Receives Two Orders for Its 100GE Allot Service Gateway DPI



Orange Slovakia Selects Cisco's ASR 5000 for 4G LTE Network



Allot Receives $15M Order for DPI and VAS Portfolio



Connectem Selects Procera's NAVL Engine



Procera Bags Follow On Order for DPI from Three Broadband Operators



Allot Obtains $5M DPI Order



Tilera Selects Procera's NAVL Engine for SDN and NFV Architectures







7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 28)

The United States ((13)

((13) Canada 1)

1) Europe (9)

(9) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

(Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6r3dfp/global_deep?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

