FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 5992 Companies: 50 - Players covered include Allot Communications Ltd.; Bivio Networks, Inc.; Broadcom Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; cPacket Networks, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Procera Networks; Qosmos; R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH; Sandvine Inc. ULC; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; SonicWALL LLC; Vedicis and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Integrated, Standalone); End-User (Internet Service Provider (ISP), Government, Other End-Users) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2024

Deep packet inspection (DPI), also known by the names Information extraction (IX) and complete packet inspection, is an advanced method of data packet filtering that seamlessly monitors and filters data as it passes an inspection point in the network. Operating at the seventh layer or the application layer of the Open System Interconnection (OSI) reference model, DPI examines and analyzes the contents of the data transmitted over the network, and re-routes the data, if necessary, as per the pre-defined course. DPI finds, identifies, categorizes, classifies, reroutes and blocks the packets with specific code or data payloads, which make DPI a far more improved filtering method than the traditional static packet filtering, in which only the packet header/data part is examined without any filtering. During inspections, along with checking the data part of the packet, DPI attempts to find protocol spam, viruses, intrusions, non-compliance or other factors to determine whether it is safe to send the packet to the actual destination or should it be blocked or re-directed to any other suitable destination. With its advanced capabilities, DPI helps in appropriate allocation of available resources in the data network by streamlining the traffic flow on a regular, real-time basis. For instance, a high-priority message can be routed to its destination ahead of less important messages or packets involved in regular Internet browsing. In addition, DPI can be used for throttled data transfer to avoid peer-to-peer/P2P abuse, while enhancing the network performance for majority subscribers.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is projected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), accounting for an estimated 24.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$859.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period. The market is poised to make significant gains in the coming years, driven by escalating IP traffic volumes amid rising adoption of high-speed broadband, robust penetration of smartphones and connected devices, and stiff competition among telecom network operators. The recent years witnessed dramatic growth in the IP traffic volumes and bandwidth requirements in both general and business consumer markets.

Explosive growth in the number of Internet subscribers, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices and robust penetration of bandwidth-intensive activities among others are consistently driving the IP traffic volume and additional bandwidth requirements. While sharp increase in the number of Internet subscribers, in fixed line as well as wireless segments, is exerting a profound impact on the bandwidth requirements, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, is continuously fueling these needs on a major scale. The scenario created ample opportunities to DPI, which aids NSPs to streamline their networks through a reliable technology that precisely monitors and oversees data moving across the network for comprehensive internet surveillance and traffic filtering.

While DPI deployments continue to rise in bandwidth-hungry networks, role and image of the technology continues to widen in network security functions as well. Amid growing incidences and sophistication of cyber security attacks pesters network service providers, internet service providers (ISPs) and governments are increasingly relying on advanced cybersecurity mechanisms, while offering novel opportunities to DPI. The ever-evolving attack mechanisms from malware, Trojans, and virus threats continue to infuse additional pressure on the network operations. Malicious attacks that can cause far-ranging damage across the government and enterprise networks continue to bother network administrators and ISPs. To combat mounting pressures on network operations either in terms of bandwidth management or in resolving the security bedlam, and to simultaneously address the future capacity needs for network services, ISPs, governments, and enterprises among others are relentlessly focusing on upgrading their network infrastructure. Against this backdrop, DPI continues to widen its footprint offering an effective tool that can address critical requirements of NSPs, ISPs, and governments, across the world. The growing importance of Internet of Things (IoT) architecture, and rapidly evolving role of intelligent networking concepts such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are likely to extend massive growth opportunities to DPI technology in the coming years. More

