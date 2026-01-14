Global Deep Plane Facelift Expert Dr. Sam Rizk Returns to the Baker Gordon Symposium 2026

World-Renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon Presents Deep Plane Facelift Demonstration During 60th Anniversary of the Esteemed Educational Event

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial plastic surgeon Sam Rizk, MD, FACS, will return as faculty at the Baker Gordon Educational Symposium in Miami from February 5–7, 2026, during the meeting's 60th and final year. The Baker Gordon Symposium is the longest-running aesthetic surgery conference in the United States.

On February 6, Dr. Rizk will present a video demonstration of a deep plane facelift, addressing an international audience of surgeons and aesthetic professionals. The demonstration will focus on surgical technique and procedural considerations relevant to modern facial rejuvenation.

"Returning for the final Baker Gordon Symposium is meaningful," Dr. Rizk said. "Educational demonstrations allow surgeons to exchange techniques, evaluate evolving approaches, and continue advancing patient care."

Dr. Rizk's approach to the vertical deep plane facelift involves repositioning deeper facial tissues vertically rather than relying solely on horizontal skin tightening. The technique is intended to support natural facial contours while addressing age-related changes in the face and neck. During the demonstration, Dr. Rizk will also discuss the use of Artiss™ tissue glue as part of surgical closure.

In addition to the demonstration, Dr. Rizk will participate in panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on contemporary surgical techniques, technical refinements, and the evolving role of technology in aesthetic surgery.

Established in 1967, the Baker Gordon Educational Symposium has served as a forum for live surgical demonstrations, lectures, and professional collaboration in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The 2026 meeting marks the conclusion of the symposium's six-decade history.

About Dr. Sam Rizk

Sam Rizk, MD, FACS, is a New York City–based facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in facial rejuvenation procedures, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, and neck surgery. He is a frequent lecturer at national and international medical meetings and a contributor to media discussions on facial plastic surgery. According to his practice, he has performed more than 7,500 rhinoplasties and 4,000 facelifts.

About the Baker Gordon Educational Symposium

The Baker Gordon Educational Symposium is the longest-running aesthetic surgery meeting in the United States. The symposium is recognized for its emphasis on surgical education through live demonstrations, expert lectures, and collaborative learning.

