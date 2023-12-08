Global Defense Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Research 2023 - Rapid Advances, Commercial Prototypes, and Small Business Participation Boost Operational Readiness

08 Dec, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service overviews the global defense data analytics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study also outlines the most relevant projects, as well as some representative contracts. Further, the study points out some key companies.

In modern warfare, military operations generate vast volumes of data, and clear insights are crucial for commanders to make accurate decisions. Data analytics software, ML, and AI can deliver quick, real-time processed information to meet commanders' demands.

Several countries are investing in research and development for defense use cases of these technologies. Small businesses are key providers of data analytics, ML, and AI solutions for defense, and their participation is driving market growth.

However, developing a legal framework to govern the use of AI and ML in military operations can encounter challenges, such as ethical disagreements and compliance with international laws. In addition, humans can become over reliant on AI and decrease its proficiency when performing tasks, affecting mission readiness.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Defense Data Analytics, Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope and Overview
  • Growth Trends
  • Growth Challenges
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Application Areas
  • Recent Global Developments: North America
  • Recent Global Developments: Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Recent Global Developments: Europe
  • Recent Global Developments: Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • Recent Global Developments: Latin America
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Representative Contracts

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Data Cleaning, Labeling, and Storage Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Predictive Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o46ytd

