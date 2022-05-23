Global Defense Integrated Antenna Market Report 2022-2026: Development of Low-Cost and Miniaturized Antenna, Demand for High Data Rate Transmission, & Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Integrated Antenna Market by Type (Aperture Antenna, Wire Antenna, Array Antenna, Microstrip Antenna), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Application, Frequency and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Defense integrated antenna market is projected to grow from USD 543 million in 2022 to USD 722 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%

An antenna converts electronic signals to electromagnetic waves (and vice versa) with a minimum loss, and an integrated antenna consists of miniaturized antennas printed on densely populated printed circuit boards (PCB) to electrically large arrays and reflector antennas.

Defense integrated antennas are more ruggedized than regular commercial antennas to withstand harsh conditions. The defense integrated antenna market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the high demand for compact/integrated antennas.



These antennas should be rugged to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Modernization programs of various military vehicles and increasing procurement of defense systems for tracking, navigation, and surveillance due to terrorist activities are also expected to fuel the growth of the defense integrated antenna market.



Defense integrated antenna market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies (US), Airbus (Netherlands), General Dynamics (US), Maxar Technologies (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured Defense integrated antenna contracts in the last few years.

Major focus was given to the contracts and new product development due to increase in the demand for integrated antenna products and the growth of emerging markets have encouraged companies to adopt this strategy to enter new markets.



Based on type, array antenna segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026.



Based on type, array antenna is estimated to witness the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market in 2022. There is a growing demand for array antennas due to the increasing need for throughput satellite communication. Thus, companies are introducing new passed array antennas for effective satellite communication.

For instance, in May 2021, Viasat demonstrated phased array antennas on business jets. The first demonstration flight took place in April 2021 during a flight from Rotterdam, Netherlands, to Payerne, Switzerland. This was part of Project AIDAN, which is led by Viasat Antenna Systems (Switzerland) and involves a consortium of partners that include Viasat Netherlands, NLR, and Lionix International.



Based on platform, marine segment of the defense integrated antenna market is projected to witness the largest share in 2022.



Based on platform, marine segment is projected to lead the defense integrated antenna market during the forecast period. The growing need of advanced antennas for reliable and high quality communication for underwater operations, large scale search and rescue mission, and for better communication between ships and drone/UAVs will drive defense integrated antenna market.



Based on application, communication segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026.



Based on application, communication segment of the defense integrated antenna market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven due to the need for uninterrupted long-range communication through integrated antennas.

Military operations are highly dependent on communication antennas to ensure effective decision-making, which is crucial to the success of military missions. Increased bandwidth and use of high frequencies have made it possible to establish uninterrupted communication between control rooms and defense personnel over long distances.

For instance, in 2021, L3Harris Technologies received a contract to provide long-range communications to the US military through mosaic antennas composed of spatially distributed low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) transceiver elements.



Based on frequency, X-band is estimated to account for the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026.



Based on frequency, X-band segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the defense integrated antenna market during the forecast period. This growth is driven because x-band facilitates high-throughput communication from satellites to ground stations. X bands operate within a range of 8-12 GHz.

X-band antennas have recently become a reality for satellites owing to the advent of commercially available monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs). X-band antenna is crucial for naval operations, including searching and tracking of surface targets.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the fastest growth from 2022 to 2026 in the Defense integrated antenna market



Based on region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the fastest growth rate in defense integrated antenna market from 2022 to 2026. Instability across all border areas and neighboring countries, improving domestic capabilities of aerospace industry, focus on strengthening combat capabilities of UAVs by integration of antenna will drive the market.

For instance, in November 2021, South Korea developed a new homegrown antenna designed for stealth aircraft, which will help reduce the possibility of detection by enemy radar systems. This antenna was developed by Agency for Defense Development (ADD) along with Hanwha Systems Co.



Prominent players from this region include L3Harris Technologies (US), Airbus (Netherlands), General Dynamics (US), Maxar Technologies (US), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Airspace Modernization Programs

Surging Demand for Military Uavs

Amplified Use of Electronically Steered Phased Array Antennas

Emergence of Modern Warfare Systems

Development of Compact Antenna Systems for Uavs

Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Increasing Defense Budget of Emerging Countries

Restraints

Long Duration of Product Certification

High Costs Associated with Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure

Opportunities

Development of Low-Cost and Miniaturized Antenna

Demand for High Data Rate Transmission

Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Electromagnetic Compatibility Challenges of Antennas in Military Vehicles

System Requirements and Design Constraints

Value Chain Analysis of Defense Integrated Antenna Market

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Defense Integrated Antenna

Defense Integrated Antenna Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

Market Ecosystem

Trade Data Statistics

Import Data Statistics

Export Data Statistics

Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Multi-Material 3D Printing of Antennas and Rf Components

Miniaturization of Antenna

Development of Antennas Using Metamaterial

Lightweight Circuit Chip Antennas

Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)

Technology Analysis

Use Case Analysis

Use Case: Metamaterial Antenna

Impact of Megatrends

Development of Smart Antennas

Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (Mbmm) Antenna

Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Gps Navigation Antenna (Magna)

Hybrid Beamforming Methods

Innovations and Patent Registrations

