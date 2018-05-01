NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Defense Logistics



Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Defense Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.66% during the period 2018-2022.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Defense Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AECOM

• BAE Systems

• Crowley Maritime

• DynCorp International

• Lockheed Martin



Market driver

• Rising global military spending

Market challenge

• Threats due to supply chain complexities

Market trend

• Collaborative logistics approach

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



