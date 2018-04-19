Global Defense Tactical Radio Market Expected to Reach $17,874.1 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

In military and defense sector, tactical radio communication is majorly used to convey command over the battlefield from person to person. In 2016, handheld segment dominated the defense tactical radio market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in demand for wireless communication devices.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4592

Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71% share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.

The report features a competitive scenario of the defense tactical radio market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players in the global market are BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A.

These players have adopted various competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4592

Key Findings of the Defense Tactical Radio Market:

The vehicle-mounted segment accounted for the highest share in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Army application generated the highest revenue, accounting for $2903.4 million in 2016.

in 2016. LAMEA is expected to dominate the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research