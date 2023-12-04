Global Defense Tactical Radio Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030 - Juggling Modernization Goals, World Army Seek to Replace Batches of Legacy Radios

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Dec, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defense Tactical Radio - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Tactical Radio Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Defense Tactical Radio estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vehicle-Mounted segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Effective communication is crucial in military operations, and this report highlights the significance of defense tactical radios in ensuring successful communication. It also discusses the challenges facing the global economy, including the impact of war, anti-inflation fiscal policies, and slow easing of inflationary pressures, with projections for world economic growth.

The competitive landscape of the defense tactical radio market is examined, providing data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. Additionally, the report assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market.

The report may also include recent market activity and developments in the defense tactical radio industry, offering insights into trends, innovations, and market dynamics in this sector.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Defense Tactical Radio market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Robust Defense Spending Drives Gains for Defense Tactical Radio
  • Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Tactical Radio: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)
  • World Military Expenditure by Region in US$ Million: 2018-2022
  • A Peek Into the Importance of Tactical Radio in Military Communications
  • Juggling Modernization Goals, World Army Seek to Replace Batches of Legacy Radios
  • Joint Tactical Radio (JTR) Radios Replace Traditional Radios in the Military Sector
  • 5G Holds Enormous Potential in Revolutionizing Tactical Communications
  • Growing Role of Tactical Radios in Success of SOF Missions Augurs Well for Market Growth
  • Rise in need for End-to-End Automated Tactical Radio Field Testing Platform as Military Attempts to Modernize Equipment
  • Defense Forces Procure Next-Generation Radios for Improved Defense Operations
  • Key Recent Technological Advances in Defense Tactical Radio Technologies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

  • BAE Systems
  • Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd.
  • CODAN Limited
  • General Dynamic Corporation
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  • ICOM Inc
  • Leonardo S.P.A.
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/340l48

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

European Wood Pellets Market Report 2023 - EU Sustainability Initiatives and Potential Impacts on Wood Supply

European Wood Pellets Market Report 2023 - EU Sustainability Initiatives and Potential Impacts on Wood Supply

The "European Wood Pellets Market Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. European wood pellet markets are...
Global Marine Propellers Industry Report 2023-2030: Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for Growth

Global Marine Propellers Industry Report 2023-2030: Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for Growth

The "Marine Propellers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Marine Propellers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.