Global Defibrillator Market - Analysis By Product Type (Implantable, External), Patient Age, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

According to the report, the Global Defibrillator Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 3.59% during 2020 - 2025. The Global Defibrillator Market was valued at USD 10.71 Billion in the year 2019 with North America leading the regional market share. The major factors that will facilitate the growth of defibrillators market are the low penetration rates of automated external defibrillators (AED) in the emerging markets of China and India and also the government's push to make AEDs accessible to general public.





The Defibrillator market is expected to grow on the back of growing geriatric population and an increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease among young population. Technology advancement and ease of using a Defibrillator will leave a positive impact on their demand and help to bring down death rate in case of sudden cardiac arrest.



Under the product type, Implantable Defibrillator is witnessing rising demand with growing awareness among people about role of defibrillator in reducing the mortality rate during sudden cardiac arrest. These factors will boost the demand for implantable defibrillator in the forecast period.



Under the End-user segment, Health Care Units are expected to account for the largest market share with the demand for installation of Automatic External Defibrillator in public place expected to witness rapid growth as the government allows a layman to use defibrillator in order to save the life of a person suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Defibrillator Market By Value.

• The report analyses Defibrillator Market By Patient Age (Adult, Pediatric).

• The report assesses the Defibrillator Market By Product Type (Implantable Defibrillator, External Defibrillator).

• The report analyses Defibrillator Market By End Users (Health Care Units, Public Access Market, Pre Heath Care unit, Household, Others)

• The Global Defibrillator Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key Development and companies presence in Defibrillator with features of their products. Market share of leading Defibrillator manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Patient Age, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments and Defibrillator in sports. The companies analysed in the report include Mindray, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Nihon Kohden, Nihon Kohden, LivaNova PLC, Phillips, Nanoom Tech, Fukuda Colin, St. Jude Medical.

• The report presents the analysis of Defibrillator Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Defibrillator Manufacturing Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Hospitals

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



