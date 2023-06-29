Global Degaussing System Industry Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring Major Players - Wartsila, Larsen & Turbo, Ultra Electronics, L3Harris Technologies, & American Superconductor Corp

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Degaussing System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Vessel Type, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global degaussing system market size is expected to reach USD 836.95 million by 2032

International boundary disputes and security are increasing the expense of naval defense. Developing countries are spending more money on naval defense. The Indian government boosted its spending for defense research and development (R&D) by 17.57 percent from 2021 to 2022.

Each of the three categories: businesses, startups, and academic institutions receives 25% of the R&D budget. This funding, which aims to promote innovation and localization, is also a positive thing. This will lead to a rise in demand for Degaussing solutions because of security issues.

During the forecast period, there is expected to be a rise in the use of degaussing devices for technological research on high-temperature superconducting materials, multi-influence range, and onboard aerial ranging. In the upcoming years, the global degaussing system market is likely to present enormous opportunities for players due to the growing demand for degaussing systems in maritime exercises like assessing naval tactics, computer-based networked war simulation, and validating tactical mathematical models.

The global market is expected to grow in coming years owing to the increasing use of degaussing systems in naval warfare due to their logistical and technical support, including magnetic ranging, magnetic signature management, integration assistance, demagnetization treatment and system calibration, and integrated logistics. The global degaussing system market is anticipated to grow as degaussing systems are being installed in new and existing warships to minimize or eliminate the magnetic field of the vessels.

Additionally, the market for degaussing systems is positively impacted by the growth of the defense industry, the fleet of naval vessels, and the increase in military spending.

Also, the degaussing system's introduction of advanced technologies has given market participants additional lucrative opportunities. Increased government spending on military and defense, increased importance of degaussing systems in naval combat, and increased R&D for new technology are anticipated to propel market expansion.

Degaussing Market Report Highlights

  • Medium Vessel segment is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate owing to the increasing prevalence of secure and cost-effective solution for the disposal of electronic equipment
  • Degaussing solutions is projected to have a higher growth due to the increasing security concerns among the people, increasing awareness, increasing awareness for data recovery and data privacy,
  • The OEM segment is projected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for ships around the world.
  • The global players include Wartsila, Larsen & Turbo Limited, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, L3Harris Technologies, and American Superconductor Corporation.

Degaussing System Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing importance of the system in naval warfare
  • Technological advancement

Restraints and Challenges

  • High cost

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Degaussing System Market End User Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Wartsila
  • Larsen & Turbo Limited
  • Ultra Electronics Holdings
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • American Superconductor Corp

Scope of the Report

Degaussing System, Vessel Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Small Vessels
  • OPV
  • MCMV/Minesweeper
  • FAC (Fast Attack Craft)
  • Medium Vessels
  • Submarines
  • Corvettes
  • Destroyers
  • Large Vessels
  • Frigates
  • Aircraft Carriers
  • Amphibious Vessels

Degaussing System, Solution Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Ranging
  • Fixed
  • Onboard
  • Transmitted Data Buoys
  • Magnetometers
  • Monitors
  • Software
  • Coils
  • Aerial Ranging Devices
  • Degaussing
  • Products
  • Hardware
  • Degaussing Coil Units
  • Magnetometers
  • Degaussing Control Units
  • Bipolar Amplifiers
  • DG Generators
  • Conductors
  • Course Monitor Units
  • Compass Compensating Equipment
  • Software
  • Services
  • Deperming

Degaussing System, End User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • OEM
  • After Market
  • Services

Degaussing System, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oecu3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Alkaline and Other Enhanced Waters Market Report: Beverage Segment Lines Continue to Blur as Interest in Premium Quasi-Water Beverages Continues

Healthcare Fraud Detection Industry Analysis and Outlook 2023-2027 - Major Players Concentrating Their Efforts on Creating Innovative Technologies to Sustain Their Position

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.