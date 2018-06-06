Global Delight Announces First Beta of Boom 3D on Windows Platform

Boom 3D Windows is a completely new pro audio app that has been designed to revolutionize the listening experience on Windows OS by delivering immersive and intelligent audio with its futuristic technology. Compared to other audio players, Boom 3D is the first ever to bring system-wide audio enhancement functionality and let the users play all content in Surround Sound on ANY headphones, from any player, any media, any streaming services. No longer will the Windows users need high-end headphones or expensive surround speaker setups to experience audio at its best. Boom 3D is designed to deliver an incredible audio experience, which the Windows users have never hit upon before.

Boom 3D is powered by a patent-pending algorithm of 3D Surround Audio Engine that will recalibrate the acoustic senses of the users. The app gives them the freedom to sculpt and fine-tune audio with its cutting-edge features like handcrafted Equalizers Presets, amazing Audio Effects, and much more. With Boom 3D, movies on Netflix, videos on YouTube, songs on Spotify, and games will sound the way they were intended to be heard, letting the users finally hear all those inaudible sonic details in three-dimensional clarity.

With all these options coming in together to become a smoothly functioning app with an intuitive interface, users are assured of an experience that exceeds the capabilities of all other regular audio enhancers.

About Global Delight:

Global Delight is the eminent creator of award-winning and innovative apps for iOS and Mac with products like Boom, a system-wide volume booster and equalizer; Capto, a screen capture and recording tool; Camera Plus Pro, a camera app with professional-like capturing and editing features; and Vizmato, a mobile movie editing app.

