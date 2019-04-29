Global Delight Unveils Their Flagship App - Boom 3D on the Windows Microsoft Store

UDUPI, India, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shadowing the booming success on the Mac, iOS, Android & Windows 10 platforms, Global Delight has rolled out Boom 3D, a high definition audio app for Windows users on Microsoft Store. With this launch, users can seamlessly adapt to the new audio lifestyle unlike they've experienced before.

The actual thrill of the app lies in its patent-pending 3D Surround Sound technology, which allows the users to hear even the silence! Boomers can enjoy captivating surround sound on ANY headphones, from any player, any media and any streaming services with an acoustic feel that is typically limited to expensive sound systems.

If numbers are anything to go by, Boom is all that and more. The app has seen a spectacular growth since its launch with 6 MN+ downloads across platforms, adding the magical Boom effect to more than 10 million songs every month.

This pro-audio enhancement app comes with a much-admired audile lineage from the award winning, 4.4 star rated Boom for Mac & iOS.

"With our innovative 3D Surround Sound technology, we completely transform audio on your headphones to a sound gripping and deep experience. The unique sound staging algorithm breathes new life into every nuances of your audio, making it extremely realistic," says Ram Acharya, CTO, Global Delight.

He added, "We thank all our users for their unrelenting love & support, which has been instrumental to our success. As Boom paves the way for future, we will continue to provide users with a product that enriches their audio lifestyle."

Since words aren't enough to describe its versatility, a few state-of-the-art features are:

Immersive 3D Surround Sound

Play music, movies or games with this ingenious technology that offers a mind boggling and riveting virtual surround sound that can be experienced on ANY headphones!

Equalizer Presets

The most advanced equalizer presets allow to modulate the audio with just the slide of a finger. A vast array of presets have been carefully crafted to match different genres across games,movies or music.

Adaptive Headphone Configurations

Users can choose their type of audio output device and Boom 3D aptly offers the richest and best sound output. This externalisation of audio makes it natural leading to a no-listening fatigue on any handset, be it the regular ear plugs or the high-end headphones.

Boom 3D is available on the Microsoft Store at an introductory price of just $14.99. Users can also avail a 7-day free trial version of the app.

Download link: https://bit.ly/2XMJTrY

About Global Delight:

With the perfect blend of professionals, we've created leading edge, award-winning cross platform audio, video and photo apps - Boom 3D - system-wide volume booster and equalizer for Mac and Windows; Boom for mobile; Capto - a screen capture and recording tool for Mac; Camera Plus and Camera Plus Pro - camera apps with pro capturing and editing features for iOS; and Vizmato - a mobile movie editing app for iOS and Android. This makes us, the home to some of the most creative and innovative apps being used by over 30Mn consumers globally.

Looking ahead, the company is actively expanding its product suite & features to bolster its presence and user experience.

