Global Demand for Display Cases to Approach $12.4 Billion in 2028

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Freedonia Group, Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment, demand for display cases is projected to increase 5.6% per year between 2023 and 2028 to nearly $12.4 billion. Increasing urbanization and personal income levels in many industrializing nations around the world will drive the construction of new convenience stores, grocery stores, supermarkets, and other food and beverage retail outlets. Gains will also be supported by:

an increasing number of applications that utilize this equipment, notably smaller and more specialized models





the immense replacement needs of mature markets





food and beverage trends – such as the growing demand for refrigerated specialty health foods and beverages – will stimulate the use of refrigerated display cases in higher income countries

In addition, market value will be boosted by the shift toward better performing models, as well as more environmentally friendly refrigerated display cases (e.g., energy-efficient models).

Unlike for many types of commercial refrigeration equipment, aesthetics are a key factor in display case purchases. Food retailers believe that more appealing product displays raise sales, especially in impulse purchase situations. The importance of aesthetics in display case design provides opportunities for product differentiation and creates incentives for suppliers to develop versatile, unified product families. For example, to increase product attractiveness, manufacturers have placed greater emphasis on efficient lighting systems that provide even distribution of light throughout the display case.

