Global Demand for E-Commerce Boxes to Grow 12% Annually Through 2023
Feb 18, 2020, 09:47 ET
CLEVELAND, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global e-commerce box demand is projected to rise 12% annually to 12.5 billion square meters in 2023. Corrugated boxes are used to ship virtually any type of merchandise purchased via e-commerce and are valued for their relatively low cost, strength, durability and recyclability. These and other trends are included in the study Global Corrugated Boxes. https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-corrugated-boxes-3737.htm
The Asia/Pacific region will account for the majority of gains (62%) primarily due to:
- continued fast expansion of the Chinese e-commerce market, the largest in the world
- rising consumer incomes and internet penetration across the region allowing more people to begin shopping online for the first time
- the development of order-fulfillment infrastructure that facilitates cross-border shipping
- increasing consumer comfort with purchasing fragile or high-value products online that may require larger or sturdier boxes
In North America and Western Europe, e-commerce box demand is supported by:
- the large number of orders per person, as most consumers shop online
- wide use of online shopping subscriptions that offer free shipping for nearly any order, which encourage more frequent orders
- widespread consumer comfort with purchasing fragile or high-value products online, which often require higher value boxes to ship
- rising popularity of higher value custom boxes with high-quality graphics
However, right-sizing trends in these well-established e-commerce markets will restrain faster growth as the value of commodity-type boxes used in e-commerce decreases due to boxes being smaller and using fewer materials per order.
