Global Demand for Hot Melt Adhesives & Sealants to Increase 3.8% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for hot melt adhesives and sealants is forecast to climb 3.8% per year to 3.5 million metric tons in 2022. Suppliers of hot melts will benefit from the continued displacement of other formulations, particularly solvent-based and natural adhesives, in markets such as packaging, construction, tapes and labels, bookbinding, and furniture. These and other trends are presented in Global Adhesives & Sealants, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-adhesives-sealants-3715.htm

The Asia/Pacific region will see the largest gains in hot melt demand through 2022. The region's packaging industry will support the use of hot melts, as these adhesives and sealants feature a rapid setting rate and a long shelf life. Products sealed with hot melts have lower rejection rates than those sealed with competitive products, which are more likely to cause bleeding or staining. Hot melts are also environmentally friendly, and do not emit any volatile organic compounds.

Global demand for adhesives and sealants is forecast to rise 3.5% per year to 21.3 million metric tons valued at $66.3 billion in 2022. Gains will be driven by:

strong growth in construction activity, boosted by rising urbanization and infrastructure investment in developing regions

increases in manufacturing output, particularly in emerging economies, will buoy demand in transportation equipment, consumer goods, and packaging

the continuing transition in manufacturing, assembly, and construction from mechanical fastening to adhesive bonding

Global Adhesives & Sealants (published 01/2019, 358 pages) is available for $6400 from The Freedonia Group. Please link citations to https://www.freedoniagroup.com/World-Adhesives-Sealants.html

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Chemicals studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

