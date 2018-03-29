Global Demand for Lithium Batteries are Expected to Grow

According to data compiled by Global Market Insights, the Global Lithium Ion Battery Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2024. The positive projections are due to strong demand for electronic devices and growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Although electronic devices drive majority of the demand in the market, it is projected that EVs will overtake the rechargeable battery market in the near future. Lithium ion batteries are highly popular and in demand due to its high energy density and its recyclability, which makes them optimally and environmentally efficient. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)

In the past five years, China, U.S., U.K. and Germany have all witnessed a surge in EV demand due to emission levels and competition. China alone saw a 75% increase year over year in EVs sold and will continue to see more as the government tackles the country's environmental issues. By 2025, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) forecasts that EVs demand and sales will quickly grow and be as inexpensive as certain diesel-powered vehicle models due to the falling prices of lithium ion cells, but demand will still remain high for the batteries. BNEF forecasts that EVs will account for more than one third of vehicles globally and replace nearly 8 million barrels of oil production daily.

MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: XMG). Just earlier this morning the company announced breaking news that, "additional assay results of Petroleum Coke ("Petcoke") samples collected from stockpiles produced from the Fort McMurray area mining and upgrading operation as well as the Edmonton refinery. Both samples originated from Delayed Coking operations. Samples were obtained and prepared by Highbury Energy Inc. ("Highbury") and analyzed by Acme Labs of Vancouver, British Columbia using standard ICP analyses.

Ash Content - Ash was determined by weighing residues after burning coke samples of about 200 g in air in a muffle oven over extended periods at 815°C. Table A indicates the average ash content of 6 to 7 samples of each coke. Upgrader Coke A had about nine times as much ash, as does Refinery Coke B.

Proximate Analyses - The cokes contain over 95 % organic (non-mineral) matter. Thermogravimetric analyses on 10 mg quantities…Residue refers to residual mineral matter left after the thermo-gravimetric test. Except for the % Residue, the two cokes have similar combustion properties.

Metals Analysis in the Coke Samples - Lithium borate fusion ICP-MS method measures 45 trace metal concentrations in the coke. Results are expressed as (mg/kg) or ppmwt. This method has an upper limit of 10,000 mg/kg for Vanadium. Table C lists concentrations of selected metals. Further details are in the Report.

Vanadium is the highest concentration of the 45 metals detected in the coke samples.

Ash Analyses - Ash analysis was completed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. ("BV") of Vancouver, British Columbia using XRF method (XF701). Results are expressed as % wt. in the ash as oxide. Sixteen elements as oxides, and LOI (loss on ignition) are determined. The ash samples were prepared in Highbury's laboratory and sent to BV for analysis. The maximum % the analysis method could accommodate was 10.0 % for V2O5; therefore ash samples were diluted by mixing with other solids. In the Highbury laboratory both Al2O3 and Fe2O3 were used.

For Upgrader Coke A, the sum of Al2O3 +SiO2 is about 70 %. V2O5 is about 6.6%, according to the ash analyses. The above ash analyses agree only roughly with calculated ash breakdown expected from the metal analyses in the coke, shown in the square brackets of Table D. For Upgrader Coke A, the average % V2O5 in the ash is 6.1%. For Refinery Coke B, the average % V2O5 in the ash is 53 %. The discrepancies which are due to differences in analytical methods and to the dilution step are discussed further in the Report.

Background - Petcoke is a carbon material by-product of the oil and gas industry that forms during the oil refining process. As refineries have become more efficient at processing extra heavy crude oils (bitumen) over the last two decades, output of Petcoke globally has risen significantly. Because Petcoke originates from heavier petroleum fractions, its denser impurities such as metals and sulphur compounds are concentrate in it… While concentrations of individual metals are low in raw petcoke, Highbury is utilizing its advanced knowledge of the thermochemical gasification process and existing large-scale pilot plant experience to assist MGX in designing a process to generate hydrogen gas and concentrate metals in the form of ash byproduct. Highbury has completed a Phase I report on potential processes and markets for primary and secondary byproducts. A Phase II study has commenced including analyses of locations, laboratory bench top feedstock results, advanced process design and initial plant design parameters…"

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is an integrated producer and distributor of lithium, iodine, specialty plant nutrients, potassium-related fertilizers and industrial chemicals. As the world's largest lithium producer, SQM is committed to the development and sustainability of the lithium industry. In January 2018, the Company announced that it reached an agreement with CORFO to finish the arbitration processes that started in May 2014. The agreement included a one-time payment of approximately US$20 million that is reflected in the fourth quarter 2017 results. As part of the agreement, SQM is allowed to produce and sell up to 2.2 million MT of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) through 2030, albeit at higher lease payments to CORFO and other associated cost. The new payment structure will become effective, as of the moment the agreement is approved by regulatory authorities in Chile, which we expect to occur during March 2018.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) envisions a world evolving with advances in clean energy. Lithium-ion technology is at the forefront of an environmental shift and the company intends, through its Cauchari-Olaroz and Lithium Nevada projects, to supply the critical element for the energy revolution. Lithium Americas, through a Joint Venture with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz brine deposit in Jujuy, Argentina. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lithium Nevada Corp., the company is developing one of North Americas' largest lithium deposits in northern Nevada*. The company intends to become a major supplier of lithium products to the energy storage and electrified vehicle markets. Earlier this year, the company provided a development update on the Cauchari-Olaroz project in Jujuy, Argentina. Cauchari-Olaroz continues to progress detailed engineering which, excluding the plant design, is 50% complete and scheduled to be completed this quarter followed by final plant design to be completed in the second quarter of 2018. Construction activities associated with earthworks, roads and well platforms are well underway.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Recently, the company announced that it and Mahindra Group will jointly develop new SUVs, and a small electric vehicle as part of several initiatives announced today between the two companies. Mahindra and Ford also agreed to evaluate co-development of a compact SUV and electric vehicle, along with sharing powertrain portfolios, including the supply of Mahindra powertrains to extend Ford's product range. Mahindra has been leading the utility vehicles segment in India for the past seven decades. The spirit of ingenuity has driven Mahindra to be among the few global companies pioneering the development of clean and affordable technology and is the only player with a portfolio of electric vehicles commercially available in India.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) in March announced that Order books for a production version of Honda's Urban EV Concept to open from early 2019. The Urban EV Concept previews Honda's first mass-produced battery electric vehicle sold in Europe. The Concept features a simple and sophisticated design, slim A-pillars and wide windscreen that appears to sweep around the entire front of the passenger cabin. Inside, four occupants can be accommodated in comfort across the concept car's two bench seats, which are finished in different materials to create the ambience of a lounge.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For mgx minerals inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com