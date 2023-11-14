Global Demand for Smart Batteries Signals Prosperous Future for Battery Management ICs

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Management ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Management ICs estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fuel Gauge ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Battery Charger ICs segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Battery Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Market Trends & Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Provides the Foundation for Growth of Battery Management ICs in the Consumer Electronics Market
  • Why Rechargeable-Battery Power Management Demands Multiple ICs
  • Battery Management ICs Extend Battery Life for Portable Devices
  • Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Management ICs: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
  • Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
  • The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries & The Need for Battery Management ICs
  • Battery Management in Battery Powered Drones Gains in Importance for Safe Operation of Drones: Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
  • Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries & Battery Management ICs
  • Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027
  • Growing IoT Ecosystem Bodes Well for IoT Device Batteries & Battery Management ICs to Overcome Limited Battery Life Drawback in IoT applications
  • IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Opening New Growth Opportunities for Batteries for IoT Devices: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
  • Why Smart Cities & IoT Need Smart Batteries?
  • Explosion of Smart Wearables Spurs Demand for Battery Management ICs
  • Battery Management in Wearable Devices: A Review
  • Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
  • Importance & Value Offered by Battery Fuel Gauge ICs
  • Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Battery Management ICs
  • Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Battery Management ICs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
  • High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities for Battery Management ICs: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030
  • Strong Adoption of Battery Energy Storage Technologies to Drive Demand for Battery Management ICs
  • Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Select Companies Profiled:

  • Infineon Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Analog Devices
  • Maxim Integrated Products
  • Microchip Technology
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Renesas Electronics
  • ROHM
  • Diodes
  • Mitsumi Electric
  • New Japan Radio
  • Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ltd.
  • Monolithic Power Systems
  • Richtek Technology Corporation
  • Qorvo

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Battery Management ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Importance of Batteries in the Modern World
  • Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
  • COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
  • Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
  • The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
  • How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
  • How Semiconductors & Electronics Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
  • Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Battery Management Systems & ICs - Definition, Scope & Importance
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

