Global Demand for Smart Batteries Signals Prosperous Future for Battery Management ICs

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Management ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery Management ICs estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fuel Gauge ICs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Battery Charger ICs segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Battery Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Provides the Foundation for Growth of Battery Management ICs in the Consumer Electronics Market

Why Rechargeable-Battery Power Management Demands Multiple ICs

Battery Management ICs Extend Battery Life for Portable Devices

Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Management ICs: Global Market for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Opportunity for Consumer Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries & The Need for Battery Management ICs

Battery Management in Battery Powered Drones Gains in Importance for Safe Operation of Drones: Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries & Battery Management ICs

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

Growing IoT Ecosystem Bodes Well for IoT Device Batteries & Battery Management ICs to Overcome Limited Battery Life Drawback in IoT applications

IoT Takes a Quantum Leap Opening New Growth Opportunities for Batteries for IoT Devices: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Why Smart Cities & IoT Need Smart Batteries?

Explosion of Smart Wearables Spurs Demand for Battery Management ICs

Battery Management in Wearable Devices: A Review

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Importance & Value Offered by Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries & Battery Management ICs

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for Battery Management ICs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

High Demand for Lithium-ion Technology in Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities for Battery Management ICs: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023, 2026, 2029 & 2030

Strong Adoption of Battery Energy Storage Technologies to Drive Demand for Battery Management ICs

Global On-Grid and Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Key Report Benefits:

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Select Companies Profiled:

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated Products

Microchip Technology

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

ROHM

Diodes

Mitsumi Electric

New Japan Radio

Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Ltd.

Monolithic Power Systems

Richtek Technology Corporation

Qorvo

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Battery Management ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Importance of Batteries in the Modern World

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country

by country How Semiconductors & Electronics Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Battery Management Systems & ICs - Definition, Scope & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ve42qa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets